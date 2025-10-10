Oklahoma vs. Texas Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 7
Oddsmakers aren’t counting Texas out just yet. The Longhorns are just 1.5-point home underdogs ahead of their Saturday matchup with No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday despite having suffered their second loss of the season to Florida their last time out.
Texas has dropped out of the top 25, and its Arch Manning-led offense could struggle tremendously against the nation’s second-best scoring defense. Projecting what to expect from the Longhorns’ skill players could be difficult in this pairing.
Here’s our breakdown for two prop bets worth considering ahead of kickoff.
Best Prop Bets for Oklahoma vs. Texas
- Arch Manning under 205.5 passing yards (-114)
- John Mateer under 212.5 passing yards (-114)
Arch Manning under 205.5 passing yards
It’s clear that Texas is willing to let Manning keep throwing through adversity in big games, but doing that against Oklahoma might be too big o an ask. The Sooners’ well-rounded defense has been exceptional against the pass.
Oklahoma is giving up an SEC-low 118.4 passing yards per game. Auburn’s Jackson Arnold is surprisingly the only quarterback who’s eclipsed the 200-yard mark against the Sooners this season, but he’s been more efficient than Manning and has a run game to rely on to switch things up.
Manning can put up solid garbage time numbers in losses, but bettors should be skeptical about his passing total potential against a team that’s giving up just 3.2 yards per play to opposing offenses this year.
John Mateer under 212.5 passing yards
Everyone will be checking in on Mateer’s condition this weekend. The Sooners quarterback underwent surgery for a broken throwing hand a little over two weeks ago, but intends to suit up against one of the SEC’s best defenses on Saturday. He’s listed as probable, so it appears like he’ll at least attempt to suit up.
Mateer has looked like an elite passer and is averaging more than 300.0 passing yards per game, but Texas is giving up just 180.6 passing yards per game to opposing offenses. There are better pass defenses in the SEC, but Texas could get a boost if Mateer is experiencing discomfort during the game.
There’s no guarantee that Mateer will go the distance in this contest, but Oklahoma could just decide to focus on its rushing attack to get the job done. Mateer uses his legs just fine and leads the Sooners with five rushing touchdowns.
Bettors shouldn’t expect Mateer to throw the ball with his usual volume in his first game back.
