Old Dominion vs. Indiana Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1
Old Dominion opens its 2025 campaign squaring off against a program on the rise — Indiana — again in a primetime Week 1 tilt that matters more for narrative than conference standings.
The Monarchs, under sixth-year head coach Ricky Rahne, exceeded expectations last year with a 5-7 record and return five preseason All–Sun Belt picks, showing glimpses of real improvement.
Indiana roared, celebrating an 11-2 record and a first-ever College Football Playoff berth, but now faces key losses at quarterback and running back that cloud the picture heading into year two under Curt Cignetti.
What begins as mismatched on paper — Big Ten muscle versus Sun Belt grit — could shape into a surprisingly competitive opener depending on which team arrives sharper.
Old Dominion vs. Indiana Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Old Dominion +22.5 (-110)
- Indiana -22.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Old Dominion (+1100)
- Indiana (-2500)
Total
- Over 54.5 (-110)
- Under 54.5 (-110)
Old Dominion vs. Indiana How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025
- Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Indiana University Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports
- Old Dominion Record: 0-0
- Indiana Record: 0-0
Old Dominion vs. Indiana Key Player to Watch
Jason Henderson, Linebacker – Old Dominion
Henderson is a perennial All-Sun Belt talent who returns for his fifth season anchoring the Monarchs’ defense. Henderson, set again as first-team All-Conference, is not just a stat sheet stuffer — his instincts and athleticism give Old Dominion their best chance to disrupt a more explosive offensive unit. If he can operate sideline to sideline and spy Indiana’s run game effectively, the Monarchs might slow the tempo and create havoc.
Opposing him is a Hoosiers rushing attack in transition, especially with uncertainties at quarterback and a dramatically reshaped backfield. Henderson’s early reads and tackling consistency may be the difference between whether ODU snaps Indiana’s rhythm or gets steamrolled. His leadership, both on the field and in the huddle, will be pivotal as the Monarchs chase respect on a national stage.
Old Dominion vs. Indiana Prediction and Pick
The market has installed Indiana as a heavy favorite, but a 22.5-point spread in Week 1 smacks of overselling — especially considering their turnover on offense.
Yes, Indiana is deep from last year’s CFP run, but quarterback Kurtis Rourke declared for the NFL Draft and is still rehabbing a torn ACL, creating a volatile outlook under center. Meanwhile, Old Dominion's defense returns its cornerstone, Henderson, and five All–Sun Belt selections, giving them the capacity to compete defensively.
Rahne has also leaned into the transfer portal, bringing in reinforcements across line play and skill positions to bolster both trenches and add depth. Mental energy, discipline, and a slow start for the Hoosiers — not diagnosing Henderson — could keep Old Dominion within striking distance far later than bettors expect.
Pick: Old Dominion +22.5 (-105 at FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel Promo Code today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.