Ole Miss vs. Alabama Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 14
Alabama extended its winning streak to eight games on Saturday by beating Texas A&M on the road but will face another tough out on Tuesday when Ole Miss comes to Tuscaloosa.
The Rebels have been much improved in 2024 as Chris Beard continues to turn this program around and will look to score a signature win to propel the team to the NCAA Tournament by winning on the road as a big underdog. Ole Miss has been capable on both sides of the floor, will it be able to keep close to the Crimson Tide?
Here’s our betting preview.
Ole Miss vs. Alabama Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Ole Miss: +9.5 (-108)
- Alabama: -9.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +360
- Alabama: -480
Total: 153.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Ole Miss vs. Alabama How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 14th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Coleman Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- Ole Miss Record: 14-2
- Alabama Record: 14-2
Ole Miss vs. Alabama Key Players to Watch
Ole Miss
Sean Pedulla: The Virginia Tech transfer has provided some necessary floor spacing for the Rebels, shooting 40% from deep as the team has been able to take a big jump offensively. While his defense leaves some to be desired, he has proven he can hang on the floor with his sound playmaking, ball handling, and shooting.
Alabama
Mark Sears: Sears hasn’t been able to replicate his scorching 2023, but he remains a high-value player on an elite offense for the Crimson Tide. Sears is averaging 19 points with more than four assists per game but is off of one of his best games of the season in which he closed out Texas A&M on the road with 27 points.
Ole Miss vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick
Ole Miss will face its first top-20 team in terms of KenPom’s adjusted efficiency rating, so there could be a bit of a setback for what has been an impressive season to date for the Rebels. However, I believe the offense can put points on the board against Alabama’s defense that plays drop coverage, and turns opponents over at a bottom 60 rate in the country.
The Rebels are a capable offense that has a bevy of players that can create off the dribble and attack Alabama in the paint, so I believe the visitors will be able to score at a healthy rate in this game.
On the other end, Alabama may be able to tee off from the perimeter against Ole Miss’ no-middle defense that lends itself to players open from beyond the arc. Further, if Sears can win in isolation sets, the rim should be easy pickings for the Crimson Tide to score at will.
In an up-tempo affair, I think both offenses rule the day and this game goes over the total.
PICK: OVER 153.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.