Ole Miss vs. Georgia Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 8
One of this weekend’s crucial SEC matchups is set to take place at Sanford Stadium. No. 5 Ole Miss will look to remain unbeaten this year as it visits No. 9 Georgia as a 6.5-point underdog.
The Rebels are in serious danger of dropping in the standings as one of the SEC’s last two 6-0 teams. Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and Tennessee are lurking. Trinidad Chambliss has excelled as a fill-in starter for Ole Miss, and his continued success could help the underdogs pull off another big win.
Here’s our breakdown for two prop bets to consider ahead of kickoff.
Best Prop Bets for Ole Miss vs. Georgia
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Trinidad Chambliss over 250.5 passing yards (-114)
- Germie Bernard anytime touchdown (-145)
Trinidad Chambliss over 250.5 passing yards
Tennessee is the only team with more passing yards than Ole Miss this season, and so we have an idea about what a truly elite aerial attack can do to the Bulldogs’ secondary. The Volunteers torched Georgia for 371 yards and four touchdowns through the air. The Rebels can be just as dynamic.
Chambliss has thrown for more than 250 yards in four straight games and is averaging 306.8 passing yards per game as a starter. Lane Kiffin isn’t being cautious with him, as he’s throwing the ball 31.0 times per contest as a starter.
Ole Miss is among the nation’s leaders with an average of 6.9 yards gained per play. Bettors should trust the Rebels' passing attack here.
Kewan Lacy under 72.5 rushing yards
Ole Miss is far from one-dimensional and ranks fifth in the SEC with 1,226 rushing yards. However, it will face one of the SEC’s better run defenses in Week 8. Georgia is only allowing 91.7 rushing yards per game, and Lacy hasn’t been tested on the road yet this season.
Lacy has gone over 100 rushing yards three times this season, but two of those outings took place at home, while the other was against Kentucky. Georgia is a different beast and hasn’t given up more than 50 yards to a running back in any home game this season.
Lacy can impact this game, but his rushing yards total might be a little high here.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to win $300 in bonus bets. Simply sign up, deposit $5, and place a $5 wager. If you win your bet, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.