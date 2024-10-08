Ole Miss vs. LSU Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7
Ole Miss bounced back from a stunning upset to Kentucky to win at South Carolina, but the team remains on the road to face LSU in Death Valley.
The Bayou Bengals bolster a potent offense that can go toe-to-toe with any team in the country, including Lane Kiffin’s Rebels. With a BYE week to prepare for Ole Miss, who is off of playing two grueling SEC games, LSU will look to get into the thick of the SEC race.
Here’s our full betting preview for LSU vs. Ole Miss on Saturday night.
Ole Miss vs. LSU Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Ole Miss: -3 (-110)
- LSU: +3 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -170
- LSU: +140
Total: 64.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Ole Miss vs. LSU How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 11
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Ole Miss Record: 5-1
- LSU Record: 4-1
Ole Miss vs. LSU Key Players to Watch
Ole Miss
Jaxson Dart: Dart is playing at an insanely high level, but we are starting to see the Rebels offense slow down against a grueling schedule of SEC defenses. Dart has been sacked five times in the last two games and has seen his completion percentage drop to 59% with only one touchdown pass. LSU is a worse D than the likes of Kentucky and South Carolina, can he get back to his Heisman Trophy contender level?
LSU
Garrett Nussmeier: Nussmeier has stepped in nicely for reigning Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, passing for 1,652 yards with 17 total touchdowns and four interceptions through five games. How will he fare against an elite Ole Miss defense, but also one that hasn’t faced a formidable offense that ranks inside the top 30 in EPA/Play?
Ole Miss vs. LSU Prediction and Pick
This is a brutal set up for Ole Miss, who are playing its seventh straight game on the road against LSU at one of the toughest venues in the country.
While Ole Miss has been the more complete team thus far, the LSU defense still has faults under new defensive coordinator Blake Baker, the team will be well rested and as healthy as its been all season against the Rebels, who have a building list of injuries.
After playing the likes of Kentucky and South Carolina, two defenses that are inside the top 25 nationally in EPA/Play, the Ole Miss offense is starting to run on fumes.
With several offensive linemen banged up, in addition to star wide receiver Tre Harris, edge rusher Princely Umanmielen and running back Henry Parrish, the Rebels are limping into this one.
Further, while the Tigers have been struggling on defense, LSU has a stout pass rush, top 15 in the country, per Pro Football Focus. Can the team force enough negative plays to get enough stops?
On the other side of the ball, Ole Miss has benefitted from an easy crop of opposing offenses. The LSU group will have a full week to prepare for an elite Rebels pass rush, but one that hasn’t been tested in the passing game. The Rebels haven’t faced an offense inside the top half of the country in EPA/Pass this season.
This is a perfect set up for LSU to cover as three point home underdogs, and potentially win outright.
PICK: LSU +3
