Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9
Both Ole Miss and Oklahoma are battling for an at-large berth in this year's College Football Playoff. The two one-loss teams will face each other in a pivotal SEC showdown in Week 9 action, with the winner likely being favored to advance to the playoff when the season is over.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this marquee matchup.
Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Ole Miss +4.5 (-105)
- Oklahoma -4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss +164
- Oklahoma -196
Total
- OVER 54.5 (-110)
- UNDER 54.5 (-110)
Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 25
- Game Time: 12:00 pm ET
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Ole Miss Record: 6-1 (3-1 SEC)
- Oklahoma Record: 6-1 (2-1 SEC)
Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 13-6 in Ole Miss's last 19 games
- Ole Miss is 1-4 ATS in its last five road games
- The UNDER is 8-0 in Oklahoma's last eight games
- Oklahoma is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games played in October
Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Key Player to Watch
- Isaiah Sategna III, WR - Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma has a clear No. 1 receiver in Isaiah Sategna III. He leads the team in receptions (37), receiving yards (493), and touchdowns (4). If the Sooners win this game, expect Sategna to once again have another big performance.
Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of First to Forde, I broke down why Oklahoma is one of my top five best bets for this weekend's college football slate:
Ole Miss runs the ball on 55.03% of their offensive plays, but it's going to be in trouble if it continues that strategy against an Oklahoma defense that has allowed 2.3 yards per carry this season, the second-best mark in college football.
Oklahoma's underrated defense is enough to deliver them the win and cover on their home field in this key SEC matchup.
Pick: Oklahoma -4.5 (-115) via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
