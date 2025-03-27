Ole Miss vs. UCLA Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
The No. 1 overall seed – UCLA – has made the Sweet 16 in the 2025 Women’s NCAA Tournament, although it was exactly the most dominant first weekend for Lauren Betts and company.
UCLA was tied at the half in the second round against Richmond before it put together a 29-7 third quarter to run away with a win.
Meanwhile, Ole Miss knocked off a solid Ball State team in the first round before picking up a six-point win over Baylor in the Round of 32.
While the Rebels had a close game with the Bears, things are going to be even tougher on Friday. Ole Miss doesn’t have a single player in its rotation that is listed above 6’2, which means dealing with the 6’7 Betts is going to be tough.
Oddsmakers have favored the Bruins, but how should we bet on this matchup?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Sweet 16 action.
Ole Miss vs. UCLA Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Ole Miss +8.5 (-114)
- UCLA -8.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: +310
- UCLA: -420
Total
- 133.5 (Over -114/Under -106)
Ole Miss vs. UCLA How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 28
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Spokane Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Ole Miss record: 22-10
- UCLA record: 32-2
Ole Miss vs. UCLA Key Players to Watch
Ole Miss
Madison Scott: Ole Miss has four players who average double figures this season, and Scott is their leading scorer (12.1 points per game), passer (3.8 assists per game), and one of their top rebounders (5.2 boards per game). She’s coming off a 14-point game in the Round of 32 win over Baylor.
UCLA
Lauren Betts: Arguably the best center in the country, Betts had a massive game in the second round against Richmond, scoring 30 points to go along with 14 rebounds and four assists. She’s averaging 19.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and led the Big Ten with 2.9 blocks per game. For a smaller Ole Miss team, Betts is a matchup nightmare in the Sweet 16.
Ole Miss vs. UCLA Prediction and Pick
The Bruins rely a lot on Betts and Kiki Rice (13.1 points per game), but the duo has delivered so far in the NCAA Tournament, combining for 53 points in the second round.
I am worried about Ole Miss’s lack of size when it comes to defending Betts, and it’s worth noting that the Rebels do not shoot the 3-ball well (30.3 percent, which is 216th in the country).
That’s going to be an issue with Betts patrolling the paint on defense, and UCLA enters this game with the sixth-best field goal percentage in the country while holding opponents to just 35.3 percent shooting from the field (which also happens to be sixth in the country).
I am not sold on the Rebels having enough offensive firepower to win this game, especially when UCLA has shown it can put together quarters where it blows another team out (like it did to Richmond in the second round).
I’ll lay the points with the Bruins here, as this is a great matchup for them from a personnel standpoint.
Pick: UCLA -8.5 (-106 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
