Oliver Tarvet vs. Carlos Alcaraz Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Round 2 (Alcaraz Expected to Advance)
Wimbledon favorite Carlos Alcaraz struggled in the first round against Fabio Fognini, as he needed five sets to advance to Round 2 against Oliver Tarvet, who is playing in his first Grand Slam of his career.
Alcaraz dropped the second and fourth sets against Fognini, and he needed to win 7-5 in both the first and fourth sets before closing things out 6-1 in the final set to advance.
After winning the French Open, Alcaraz is looking to defend his back-to-back titles at Wimbledon (2023 and 2024) this July.
He’s set as a gigantic favorite against Tarvet, who won three qualifiers, including one against world No. 29 Alexander Blockx, to get into the field.
Here's a breakdown of the odds, paths for both of these players and my prediction.
Oliver Tarvet vs. Carlos Alcaraz Djokovic Odds
Moneyline
- Oliver Tarvet: +2500
- Carlos Alcaraz: -10000
Total Games
- 28.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
Oliver Tarvet vs. Carlos Alcaraz How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 2
- Time: 10:00 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN+
Oliver Tarvet: How They Got Here
This is Tarvet’s first appearance at Wimbledon, and he won multiple qualifying matches to face off with Leandro Riedi in the first round. He then made quick, quick work of Riedi, winning 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the second round.
Carlos Alcaraz: How They Got Here
Alcaraz struggled through the first round, going to five sets to advance to the second round.
However, he’s been dominant at Wimbledon in his career, winning back-to-back titles while always advancing to at least the second round.
Oliver Tarvet vs. Carlos Alcaraz: Prediction and What the Odds Say
Well, oddsmakers expect Alcaraz to breeze into the third round. Based on the odds (-10000), Alcaraz has an implied probability of 99.01 percent to advance in this matchup.
Even if Alcaraz wins this match in straight sets, he needs at least 18 games to do so, so I’m betting on Tarvet getting at least 11 games against the defending champion.
Alcaraz really struggled in the first round, needing 52 games to get past Fognini.
Tarvet made quick work of his first-round matchup, winning 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the second round.
While I don’t think he’s going to upset Alcaraz, I do think he can pick off a few more games than oddsmakers expect. With Alcaraz set as a -10000 favorite, the total is the only way to go in this match.
Pick: OVER 28.5 Games (-120 at DraftKings)
