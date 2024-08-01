Olympic Tennis Odds: Novak Djokovic vs. Lorenzo Musetti Prediction for Semifinal Match
Could the fourth time be the charm for Novak Djokovic? He is the first men's tennis player to reach the semifinals in four different Olympic Games, but he has yet to win either a gold or silver medal.
He has lost in the semifinal in all three Olympic appearances and has only come away with the bronze medal once, in his Olympics debut in 2008 in Beijing. At 37 years old, this could be his final chance to get over the hump and win the one thing that's missing from his illustrious tennis resume; Olympic gold.
Standings in his way in the semifinal is the Italian Lorenzo Musetti. If the Serbian does get past Musetti, he's likely to have Carlos Alcaraz waiting for him in the gold medal match. Before we get to that, he has to get past Musetti on Friday. Their match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm e.t. on Friday.
Let's take a look at the odds to win and then I'll give you my prediction.
Novak Djokovic vs. Lorenzo Musetti Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Moneyline:
- Novak Djokovic -300
- Lorenzo Musetti +225
Total Sets:
- OVER 2.5 (+140)
- UNDER 2.5 (-200)
Djokovic vs. Musetti Prediction
Djokovic and Musetti have met each other in competition seven times before and the Serbian holds a dominant 6-1 record against him. The only time Musetti came out on top was at the ATP Masters 1000 Monte-Carlo in 2023.
The two have met each other three times already in 2024 with the latest taking place at the Wimbledon Semifinal, with Djokovic winning in straight sets.
With that being said, these two also met each other at Roland Garros and it was as close of a match as you'll see. Musetti was up 2-1 before Djokovic stormed back to win 3-2. Now that the two will be competing back on the same court as that match, don't be surprised if this match ends up coming down to the wire.
Musetti has looked fantastic so far this tournament and with Djokovic's history in the semifinals at Olympics past, I wouldn't be surprised if he feels some extra weight on his shoulders tomorrow afternoon.
I won't argue that Djokovic doesn't deserve to be the favorite, but I think the betting value lies on the Italian as an underdog.
Prediction: Musetti (+225) defeat Djokovic
