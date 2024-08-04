Olympic Volleyball Odds Update for Indoor and Beach Ahead of Knockout Stage
We're on to the knockout stage of the Olympic volleyball and beach volleyball competition, so it's time to take a look at the latest list of odds to win the gold medal.
You can check out the opening odds for each volleyball event from before the tournament began here.
The quarterfinals for indoor volleyball will begin on Monday while the beach volleyball competition is already halfway through the Round of 16 for both the men's and the women's. Regardless, let's take a look at the latest odds for each of them.
Men's Olympic Volleyball Odds
- Italy +350
- Poland +400
- USA +450
- France +600
- Brazil +800
- Slovenia +800
- Japan +1000
- Germany +1000
Poland entered the event as the betting favorite at +350 but after the Group Stage, Italy has taken over as the betting favorite at the same price point, giving them a 22.22% chance of winning Olympic gold. Seven of the top eight teams in the pre-tournament odds advanced to the Quarterfinals. The only team that didn't was Canada, who went 0-3 in the group stage.
Women's Olympic Volleyball Odds
- Italy +200
- Brazil +300
- USA +500
- Turkey +700
- China +700
- Serbia +900
- Poland +1400
- Dominican Republic +8000
Italy remains the favorite to win the women's volleyball gold medal. Their pre-tournament odds were set at +275 and have since improved to +200, giving them a 33.33% implied probability of winning the event.
Seven of the top eight teams on the odds list before the event started have advanced to the knockout stage. Japan, who was eighth on the odds list, failed to advance and instead Dominican Republic claimed that spot. The Dominican Republic had the third-longest gold medal odds entering the group stage at +6500.
Men's Olympic Beach Volleyball Odds
- Ahman/Helvig (SWE) +250
- Mol/Sorum (NOR) +250
- Ehlers/Wickler (GER) +600
- Cherif/Ahmad (QAT) +700
- Boermans/de Groot (NED) +800
- Oliveira/Lanci (BRA) +800
- Cottafava/Nicolai (ITA) +1400
- Partain/Benesh (USA) +1400
- Bryl/Losiak (POL) +1400
- Herrera/Gavira (ESP) +3000
- Grimalt/Grimalt (CHI) +5000
- Evans/Budinger (USA) +5000
David Ahman and Jonatan Hellvig entered the event as the +100 betting favorites to win the gold medal, but after going just 1-2 in the Group Stage, their odds have dropped to +250 despite already advancing to the quarterfinals with a win in the Round of 16 on Sunday. They are no cofavorites with Christian Sorum and Anders Mol of Norway who went 3-0 in the Group Stage, but still have to face Miles Evans and Chase Budinger in the Round of 16 on Monday.
Andre Stein and George Wanderley, who entered the event third on the odds list at 10-1, were eliminated in the Round of 16 on Sunday, losing to Nils Ehlers and Clemens Wickler of Germany.
Women's Olympic Beach Volleyball Odds
- Ramos/Duda (BRA) +140
- Nuss/Kloth (USA) +300
- Hughes/Cheng (USA) +350
- Huberli/Brunner (SUI) +600
- Stam/Schoon (NED) +800
- del Solar/Clancy (AUS) +1500
- Humana-Parades/Wilkerson (CAN) +2500
- Bobner/Verge-Depre (SUI) +2500
- Graudina/Samoilova (LAT) +2500
- Muller/Tilmann (GER) +2200
- Alvarez Mendoza/Moreno Mateeva (ESP) +4000
- Hasegawa/Ishii (JPN) +15000
The women's beach volleyball event has been largely predictable with most of the favorites winning throughout. The top nine teams on the odds list pre-tournament are still standing halfway through the Round of 16.
The pre-tournament favorites, Ana Patricia Ramos and Duda Lisboa have improved their odds to +140 but still need to play in their Round of 16 match. They'll take on Miki Ishii and Akiko Hasegawa of Japan, who were tied for the longest odds to win gold pre-tournament amongst all teams.
