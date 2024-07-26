Olympic Volleyball Odds for Indoor and Beach (USA Aiming for Second Straight Women's Volleyball Gold Medal)
The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are officially underway.
One of the competitions that will begin in just a few short days is volleyball. There are two separate volleyball competitions; indoor volleyball and beach volleyball.
Indoor volleyball is the standard form of the sport, consisting of two teams of six players. Indoor volley has been in the Olympics since 1964.
Beach volleyball is relatively new to the Olympics, joining the Games in 1996. This variation of the sport is played on sand and is played between teams of two. It's also worth noting that countries can send up to two different beach volleyball teams to represent them in the Games.
Let's take a look at the list of odds to win both the indoor and beach volleyball tournaments in the Olympics.
Men's Olympic Volleyball Odds
- Poland +350
- France +400
- Italy +500
- USA +700
- Brazil +800
- Japan +800
- Slovenia +900
- Canada +1300
- Argentina +1300
- Serbia +2000
- Germany +2000
- Egypt +70000
Poland is the +350 betting favorite to win the gold medal for the men's indoor volleyball competition. If you translate those odds to implied probability, they have a 22.22% chance of winning gold. Meanwhile, USA's implied probability sits at 12.5%.
France won the gold medal in the event in 2020 Games.
Women's Olympic Volleyball Odds
- Italy +275
- Turkey +400
- Brazil +475
- USA +600
- Serbia +700
- China +800
- Poland +1000
- Japan +1000
- Netherlands +5000
- Dominican Republic +6500
- France +50000
- Kenya +70000
Italy is the +275 favorite to win the gold medal for the women's indoor volleyball competition, an plied probability of 26.67%.
USA won the gold medal in the event in the 2020 Games, and have a probability 14.29% of repeating as gold medal winners.
Men's Olympic Beach Volleyball Odds
- Ahman/Helvig (SWE) +100
- Mol/Sorum (NOR) +400
- Wanderley/Stein (BRA) +1000
- Perusic/Schweiner (CZE) +1200
- Boermans/de Groot (NED) +1400
- Ehlers/Wickler (GER) +1400
- Diaz/Moliner (CUB) +1400
- Partain/Benesh (USA) +1400
- Bryl/Losiak (POL) +1400
- Cherif/Ahmen (QAT) +1600
- Cottafava/Nicolai (ITA) +1600
- Van De Velde/Immers (NED) +2000
- Oliveira/Lanci (BRA) +2000
- Krou/Gauthier-Rat (FRA) +2500
- Hodges/Schubert (AUS) +3500
- Herrera/Gavira (ESP) +5000
- Evans/Budinger (USA) +5000
- Ranghieri/Raurich (ITA) +5000
- Schachter/Dearing (CAN) +8000
- Hoerl/Horst (AUT) +8000
- Grimalt/Grimalt (CHI) +10000
- Basserau/Lyneel (FRA) +25000
- Nicolaidis/Carracher (AUS) +25000
- Abicha/Elgraoui (MAR) +50000
David Ahman and Jonatan Hellvig are the significant favorites to win the men's beach volleyball gold medal at +100 odds, translating to an implied probability of 50%.
The second pairing on the odds list, Ander Mol and Christian Sorum (+400), won the Olympic Gold at the 2020 Games.
The American team with the best chance to win is the pairing of Andy Benesh and Miles Partain who have odds of +1400 (6.67% implied probability) to win the gold medal.
Women's Olympic Beach Volleyball Odds
- Ramos/Duda (BRA) +150
- Nuss/Kloth (USA) +300
- Hughes/Cheng (USA) +350
- Stam/Schoon (NED) +900
- Huberli/Brunner (SUI) +1000
- Humana-Parades/Wilkerson (CAN) +1100
- Graudina/Samoilova (LAT) +1100
- Muller/Tilmann (GER) +2200
- del Solar/Clancy (AUS) +2500
- Solberg Soldado/Seixas (BRA) +2500
- Ludwig/Lippmann (GER) +3000
- Xue/Xia (CHN) +3500
- Bobner/Verge-Depre (SUI) +5000
- Alvarez Mendoza/Moreno Mateeva (ESP) +5000
- Gottardi/Menegatti (ITA) +8000
- Paulikiene/Raupelyte (LTU) +10000
- Placettte/Richard (FRA) +25000
- Fernandez/Soria (ESP) +25000
- Bansley/Bukovec (CAN) +25000
- Vieira/Chamereau (FRA) +80000
- Hermannova/Stochlova (CZE) +80000
- Abdelhady/Elghobashy (EGY) +100000
- Poletti/Valiente (PAR) +100000
- Hasegawa/Ishii (JPN) +100000
Ana Patricia Ramos and Eduards "Duda" Santos Lisboa are set as the betting favorites to win the gold medal for the women's beach volleyball competition. At +150 odds, their implied probability to win gold is 40%.
Alix Klineman and April Ross won the gold medal at the 2020 Games in Tokyo. Neither are competing at this year's Games. Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth will compete as one USA team and Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng will make up the other. The two American teams are second and third on the odds list to win the gold medal at +300 and +350.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
