Is Omarion Hampton Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Eagles vs. Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton has not played since Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season after suffering an ankle fracture, but he's expected to return to the lineup on Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Hampton is officially listed as questionable for this game, but multiple reports have signaled that the rookie running back will make his return in this primetime matchup.
Hampton returned to practice ahead of Week 13 of the 2025 season, but he was ultimately ruled out for the Chargers' matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, he appears to have a chance to return to a sizable role in a huge game between two playoff hopefuls on Monday.
Hampton will likely end up splitting time with backup Kimani Vidal, who has filled in nicely in the last several weeks with the 2025 first-round pick out of the lineup. Still, Hampton has been effective when healthy this season, and he's a welcome addition to this Chargers offense.
This season, Hampton is averaging 4.8 yards per carry in five games, rushing for 314 yards and two scores while also catching 20 of his 22 targets for 136 yards.
Here's a look at how to bet on the rookie in the prop market in this return to the lineup.
Best Omarion Hampton Prop Bet vs. Eagles
Omarion Hampton OVER 46.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
In five games this season, Hampton has 48 or more rushing yards in three of them, and he's likely going to have a big role on Monday against this Philadelphia defense.
The Eagles are allowing 4.5 yards per carry this season, and they're down a key piece up front in defensive lineman Jalen Carter. That sets up well for this Chargers running game, which may be used a lot with Justin Herbert (hand) questionable for this game.
Hampton is averaging 4.8 yards per carry, and he picked up 70, 128 and 44 rushing yards in his last three games before getting hurt, carrying the ball at least 12 times in every game.
Even if he splits touches with Vidal, Hampton should be able to push this prop line on Monday night.
