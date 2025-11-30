Is Omarion Hampton Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Raiders vs. Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers rookie running back Omarion Hampton appears to be inching closer to a return to the lineup, but he has been ruled out for Week 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Hampton, who is on injured reserve, has not played since Week 5 after suffering an ankle fracture. However, he did return to practice ahead of Week 13 and said that he feels "amazing." He's hoping to be a "full go" when he's able to return to action.
With Hampton out on Sunday, the Chargers will turn to Kimani Vidal as their lead back once again. Vidal has started the last six games for the Raiders, and he's put up a few 100-yard rushing games.
Los Angeles is heavily favored in this game and would love to get a win to improve its chances in the AFC playoff picture.
As for Hampton, he had a solid start to his rookie season before going down. The 2025 first-round pick has 66 carries for 314 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and two scores this season while also adding 20 catches for 136 yards through the air.
With Vidal set to start for Hampton, here's a look at how to bet on him in the prop market in this AFC West clash.
Best Chargers Prop Bet vs. Raiders
Kimani Vidal UNDER 66.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
The Raiders aren't a good football team, but they have done a solid job against the run this season, raking third in the league in EPA/Rush while allowing just 3.7 yards per carry -- the second-fewest in the NFL.
When he played against the Raiders in Week 2, Hampton had just 24 rushing yards on eight carries. So, I don't mind fading Vidal on the ground in this matchup.
The Chargers' backup has been solid this season, averaging 4.3 yards per carry, but he's only cleared 66.5 rushing yards in three of his six starts. That makes him a risky bet against a team that has limited the run at a high level in 2025.
