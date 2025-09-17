Open de France Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche
We're still a week away from the Ryder Cup, but for those of you who are still looking to bet on and watch some professional golf this week, the DP World Tour has you covered.
Some of the best golfers in the world who aren't playing at next week's Ryder Cup will be teeing it up at France's national open, the Open de France. Let's take a look at the top odds to win this week's event, and then I'll break down my two best bets to win.
Open de France odds
Top 15 odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Harry Hall +900
- Corey Conners +1000
- Jordan Smith +2000
- Michael Kim +2200
- Min Woo Lee +2200
- Angel Ayora +2500
- Adrien Saddier +2500
- Kristoffer Keitan +2500
- Victor Perez +3000
- Thomas Detry +3000
- Ryan Fox +3300
- Daniel Brown +4000
- Brooks Koepka +4000
- Niklas Norgaard +4500
- Laurie Canter +4500
Open de France how to watch
- Thursday: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 7:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 7 a.m.-11:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 6:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)
Open de France purse
- Date: Thursday, Sept.18 –Sunday, Sept. 21
- Where: Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche
- Purse: $3.25 million ($550k winner’s share)
- 2024 champion: Dan Bradbury
Open de France notable golfers
Harry Hall: Many people believed Harry Hall deserved a spot on Europe's Ryder Cup team after the consistent and impressive performances he put on over the past three months. Unfortunately, Hall was left on the sidelines in favor of Europe rolling with largely the same team that won in Rome in 2023. Hall now enters as the betting favorite this week, with a chance to show he should've been given a spot at Bethpage Black.
Brooks Koepka: One of the most surprising names in the field this week is Brooks Koepka, who's once again trying to find his game. He had an unimpressive 2025 at the majors and on LIV, so he's teeing it up in France this week in a desperate attempt to find some form. It has to be disappointing for Koepka not to be on the Ryder Cup team. He won the 2019 PGA Championship hosted at Bethpage Black, so his course experience and past success would've been valuable for Team USA.
Open de France Best Bets
Corey Conners +1000
While we don't have any past course experience to draw from with the Open de France returning to Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche for the first time since 1982, reports indicate that its Parkland-style golf course demands accuracy above all else. That's good news for Corey Conners, who has plenty of experience and success golfing at that type of course. He enters the week leading the field in strokes gained approach over the past six months, and we all know the Canadian is one of the most accurate iron players in the world.
Conners has little pressure on him this week and should be able to swing freely as arguably the best golfer in the field. He's a great bet to get the win at 10-1 odds.
Adrien Saddier +2500
A Frenchman hasn't won this event since Thomas Levet achieved the feat back in 2011, but I think Adrien Saddier can be the one to break that streak this week. He enters the Open de France in fantastic form, finishing as the solo runner-up at last week's BMW PGA Championship and posting a T5 finish at the Irish Open the week before.
Saddier also already has a win at a national open this year, winning the Italian Open back in June.
No golfer is entering this week in better form, so Saddier is absolutely worth a look at +2500 to win in his home country.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
