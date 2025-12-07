Opening College Football Playoff Odds for Every Game
The 2025 College Football Playoff is officially set!
In a season full of surprises, the final playoff bracket was no exception. Despite being ranked above Miami in every edition of the college football playoff rankings, the committee decided to leave Notre Dame on the outside looking in, swapping Miami in front of the Fighting Irish for the No. 10 spot, despite neither team playing on conference championship weekend.
Miami didn't make the ACC Championship Game, but the Hurricanes are the only team representing their conference. Duke upsetting Virginia yesterday left the Blue Devils as the No. 6-ranked conference champion due to out-of-conference losses to both UConn and Tulane. That means that there are two Group of 5 conference champions in the playoff, with Tulane out of the ACC and James Madison out of the Sun Belt.
Let's take a look at the official bracket and the opening odds for the first round.
2025 College Football Playoff Bracket
College Football Playoff First Round Opening Odds
No. 10 Miami vs. No. 7 Texas A&M Opening Odds
Spread
- Miami +3.5 (-105)
- Texas A&M -3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Miami +146
- Texas A&M -176
Total
- OVER 51.5 (-110)
- UNDER 51.5 (-110)
No. 9 Alabama vs. No. 8 Oklahoma Opening Odds
Spread
- Alabama -1.5 (-115)
- Oklahoma +1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Alabama -125
- Oklahoma +104
Total
- OVER 40.5 (-110)
- UNDER 40.5 (-110)
No. 12 James Madison vs. No. 5 Oregon Opening Odds
Spread
- James Madison +21.5 (-120)
- Oregon -21.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- James Madison +1060
- Oregon -2800
Total
- OVER 50.5 (-105)
- UNDER 50.5 (-115)
No. 11 Tulane vs. No. 6 Ole Miss Opening Odds
Spread
- Tulane +17.5 (-110)
- Ole Miss -17.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Tulane +590
- Ole Miss -900
Total
- OVER 56.5 (-110)
- UNDER 56.5 (-110)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!