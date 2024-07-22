Opening NBA Finals MVP Odds Suggest Celtics Will Win Back-to-Back Titles
The Boston Celtics are the current favorite to win the NBA Finals in the 2024-25 season, and oddsmakers recently doubled down on that sentiment when releasing the odds to win the NBA Finals MVP award.
Jaylen Brown (the reigning NBA Finals MVP) is the No. 2 choice behind his teammate Jayson Tatum (+600) to take home the honor in the 2024-25 campaign. No other team has more than one player listed in the top 10 of the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, yet Boston has the top two.
Opening NBA Finals MVP Odds for 2024-25 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jayson Tatum: +600
- Jaylen Brown: +900
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +1000
- Nikola Jokic: +1000
- Luka Doncic: +1200
- Joel Embiid: +1300
- Jalen Brunson: +1300
- Giannis Antetokounmpo: +1600
- Anthony Edwards: +1800
- Stephen Curry: +3500
Now, these odds of winning the NBA Finals MVP are right in line with the odds of winning the title, as Boston (+295) has an implied probability of over 25 percent to repeat as the NBA champion. No other team has shorter than +800 odds -- an implied probability of just 11.11 percent.
It is interesting to see both Tatum and Brown at the top of the odds board through. Only one can win the award, and no matter what there will be a Western Conference team in the Finals. Instead of giving Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, or Luka Doncic the second-best odds, oddsmakers are doubling down on Boston making and winning the Finals.
These odds are also reflective of how close Brown and Tatum are as players, especially after Brown won the Eastern Conference Finals and Finals MVP in the 2023-24 season.
If you believe that Boston will repeat, these prices aren't too bad for the two stars ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.