Opening WNBA MVP Odds: Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson Leading Candidates for Award
The 2025 WNBA season is months away, but with the offseason in full swing and players already changing teams in the trade market, oddsmakers have released the opening odds for the league’s MVP award.
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Las Vegas Aces superstar A’ja Wilson is the favorite in this market after her record-setting MVP season in the 2024 campaign. However, only four players have shorter than +1900 odds, and one of them didn’t even win a playoff series last season.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark – the reigning Rookie of the Year – is the No. 2 choice in the odds after she led the Fever to the playoffs last season, although they were knocked out in the opening round.
After Clark, Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier, and New York’s Breanna Stewart round out the top four. Collier and Stewart met in the WNBA Finals last season, and it appears that oddsmakers think they’ll both have teams in the mix for a top seed in the 2025 campaign.
Here’s a full look at the odds and some interesting storylines to watch ahead of this season.
WNBA MVP Odds for 2025 Season
- A’ja Wilson: +200
- Caitlin Clark: +260
- Napheesa Collier: +450
- Breanna Stewart: +650
- Sabrina Ionescu: +1900
- Alyssa Thomas: +3100
- Kelsey Plum: +3100
- Jewell Loyd: +5000
- Arike Ogunbowale: +6000
- Satou Sabally: +6000
- Kahleah Copper: +6000
- Rhyne Howard: +6000
- Brittney Griner: +6000
- Angel Reese: +7500
- Jackie Young: +10000
- Nneka Ogwumike: +10000
There are no other candidates with shorter than +10000 odds at FanDuel.
Caitlin Clark is No. 2 in Opening WNBA MVP Odds
Clark being No. 2 in the odds shouldn’t come as a massive surprise, but it just goes to show how big of an impact she made as a rookie.
The star guard finished four in MVP voting last season, and she ended up averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game. It’s not crazy to think that Clark could make the jump to the league’s MVP, and she has by far the best odds of any second-year player to do so (Angel Reese is next at +7500).
The Fever re-signed guard Kelsey Mitchell this week, a sign that they are looking to contend under new head coach Stephanie White. While Indiana hadn’t made the playoffs since 2016 before Clark’s rookie season, it appears oddsmakers are expecting the Fever to be one of the league’s best teams in the 2025 campaign. Clark may need to get her team into a top-four seed to truly cement herself as a candidate for the MVP award – especially if Wilson, Collier, and Stewart all finish that high in the standings in the 2025 season.
Can A’ja Wilson Repeat as WNBA MVP?
If A’ja Wilson can repeat what she did last season – when she averaged 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals, and 2.6 blocks per game – we might as well give her the MVP now.
But, things may look a little different for Wilson in the 2025 season. Las Vegas made a blockbuster deal this winter, trading Kelsey Plum in a three-team deal that sent star guard Jewell Loyd to Las Vegas.
Loyd (+5000 to win MVP) is a volume scorer who may eat into Wilson’s offensive workload during the 2025 season. There are a lot of mouths to feed in Las Vegas (Wilson, Loyd, Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young), so it wouldn’t be a shock if Wilson’s numbers take a hit after a historic 2024 season.
Still, her impact on both ends of the floor (she’s finished in the top two in DPOY voting each of the last three seasons, winning twice) makes her a candidate no matter what entering the season.
Napheesa Collier MVP Odds Are Solid Value
Will 2025 finally be the year for Queen Phee?
Collier has finished fourth and second in the MVP voting in the last two seasons, and she led the Lynx to the Finals in the 2024 campaign.
Another elite defender – and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year – Collier does it all for Minnesota with a less star-studded cast than Wilson in Las Vegas. Will voters factor that in during the 2025 season if these teams end up with similar records?
Wilson had better scoring and rebounding numbers than Collier last season, but the Lynx forward still had a great campaign, finishing with averages of 20.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.9 steals per game.
If the Lynx finish with one of the league’s best records for the second straight season, it only seems fitting that Collier wins her first MVP. At +450, she may have the most value in this market since she does not have the All-Star talent around her that Wilson and Stewart do.
