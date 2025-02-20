Oregon State vs. Pepperdine Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 20
Oregon State will look to complete a season sweep of Pepperdine on Thursday night after throttling the Waves by 20 in Corvallis, Oregon, about a month ago.
It’s a lost season for Pepperdine, who is fresh off a 52-point loss on Saturday to Gonzaga. It won’t get much easier for the hosts as the team welcomes a quality Oregon State team, who will look to bolster its profile with another blowout win.
Can Pepperdine keep this competitive? Let’s break it down below.
Oregon State vs. Pepperdine Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Oregon State: -8.5 (-102)
- Pepperdine: +8.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Oregon State: -360
- Pepperdine: +280
Total: 145.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Oregon State vs. Pepperdine How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, February 20th
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: Firestone Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Oregon State Record: 18-9
- Pepperdine Record: 10-17
Oregon State vs. Pepperdine Key Players to Watch
Oregon State
Michael Rataj: The forward was quiet in the team’s convincing win over Pacific last week, scoring only five points, but this has been a stellar season for the junior. Rataj is averaging 17 points and seven rebounds while playing both inside and out as a near-50% shooter from the field.
Pepperdine
Stefan Todorovic: Todorovic is the high-ceiling player on Pepperdine, evident when he dropped 30 points in a near stunner of Washington State. He is shooting over 39% from three-point range while posting elite free-throw rate numbers. The former San Francisco wing couldn’t get on the floor with the Dons but has ran with the opportunity for the Waves, averaging 18 points per game.
Oregon State vs. Pepperdine Prediction and Pick
Both teams run a bit of zone defense, and each offense has found success against that type of defense throughout the season.
Oregon State’s offense has been underrated all season by the betting market – and it’s shaky defense as well – as the team has gone over in 18 of 27 games this season, including nine of the last 10.
The Waves’ fast tempo can lead to excess possessions for the Beavers as well, who should have little issue putting up points on the Pepperdine defense that is last in two-point field goal percentage allowed in conference play.
Pepperdine has been gashed by quality offenses all season, allowing 80 or more to every top 50 offense it has faced per KenPom outside of the slow-footed Saint Mary’s offense that scored in the 70s each game. Oregon State is 53rd in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency, and I’m willing to group the Beavers into the top 50 group.
With its shaky defense already and a favorable matchup for the offense, I’m willing to go over in this one after the first meeting went over as well.
PICK: OVER 145.5 (-114, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
