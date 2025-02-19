Oregon vs. Iowa Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Feb. 19
Oregon’s late season push for the NCAA Tournament continues on Wednesday against Iowa.
The Hawkeyes season is coming to a poor finish with injuries derailing its upside this season, but the group can still play spoiler against the likes of the Ducks. In a game that is lined as a coin flip, how should we bet this one?
Here’s our full betting preview.
Oregon vs. Iowa Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Oregon: +1.5 (-120)
- Iowa: -1.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Oregon: -110
- Iowa: -110
Total: 160.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Oregon vs. Iowa How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, February 19th
- Game Time: 8:30 PM EST
- Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Big Ten Network
- Oregon Record: 18-8
- Iowa Record: 14-11
Oregon vs. Iowa Key Players to Watch
Oregon
Jackson Shelstad: The Oregon sophomore guard continues to come on strong as the season continues, fresh off a 19-point effort against Rutgers. He has scored 15 or more in every game since getting shut down by UCLA to zero points in 29 minutes as the Ducks are trying to turn its season around. Despite middling results in league play, Shelstad has been awesome, shooting over 49% from distance in Big Ten action with the highest effective field goal percentage in the conference.
Iowa
Payton Sandfort: Sandfort has been tasked with doing much of the heavy lifting for Iowa to middling results. While he has shown out like against Rutgers in which he scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds to go with three assists, his overall efficiency is way down from last season’s stellar campaign. He has seen his effective field goal percentage drop six percent from last season and his turnover rate up nearly three percent.
Oregon vs. Iowa Prediction and Pick
I like Oregon to score a road win in this one as the Iowa defense has little recourse to slowing down an in-form Ducks offense.
Iowa’s defense rates as the worst in Big Ten play, per KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency, which should suit the Oregon offense that has scored 70 or more in its last five games, even with three being losses.
The Ducks have had noted road worst this season, including losing at Minnesota, but in an up-tempo affair, this matchup should set up for the Ducks to get on track away from home.
With the mix of Shelstad in isolation and big man Nate Bittle on the block, Iowa doesn’t have the bodies to slow down the Ducks offense, especially with the loss of Owen Freeman for the season due to injury.
On the other side of the floor, Iowa’s offense will always be a threat under Fran McCaffrey, but the Oregon zone defense that appears every so often from head coach Dana Altman can give the Hawkeyes different looks to keep the offense guessing.
Oregon’s ability to defend catch-and-shoot jump shots will be prominent in this one, and I like the Ducks to pull away on the road.
PICK: Oregon ML (-110, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
