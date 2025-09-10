Oregon vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3
The No. 4 Oregon Ducks have picked up massive wins against Montana State and Oklahoma State to open the 2025 season, and they’re favored heavily in their matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday afternoon.
Northwestern scored just three points in a season-opening loss to Tulane, but it bounced back in a big way to defeat Western Illinois in Week 2.
David Braun’s club is hoping to at least compete with the Ducks in Week 3, as it would be a good omen for the rest of the team's season.
Oregon’s Dante Moore (six passing scores in two games) has been great to open the season, but can he lead the Ducks to a cover this week?
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 3 clash.
Oregon vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Oregon -27.5 (-112)
- Northwestern +27.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Oregon: -6500
- Northwestern: +2000
Total
- 48.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Oregon vs. Northwestern How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 13
- Time: 12:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Oregon record: 2-0
- Northwestern record: 1-1
Oregon vs. Northwestern Key Player to Watch
Dante Moore, Quarterback, Oregon
Through two games, Moore has completed 77.3 percent of his passes for 479 yards and six scores, leading the Ducks to two insane offensive performances.
Now, Moore faces a Northwestern team that has been really solid against the pass (allowing only 131 passing yards per game) to open 2025.
Oregon has been an NFL quarterback factory in recent seasons, and Moore is looking to show that he belongs in that conversation as well. The Ducks have a date with Oregon State after this week before a few ranked opponents (Penn State and Indiana) pop up on the schedule.
A big game against Northwestern could go a long way for Moore’s confidence as the season progresses.
Oregon vs. Northwestern Prediction and Pick
Northwestern’s 3-point showing against Tulane makes it really hard for me to bet on it to cover this number on Saturday.
The Wildcats are averaging three turnovers per game this season, and that won’t fly against an Oregon defense that has given up just 16 points in 2025 while allowing only 227.5 yards per game.
This is a tough matchup for Northwestern quarterback Preston Stone, who threw for just 161 yards and four picks in the loss to Tulane in Week 1.
Oregon has wins by 46 and 66 to open the 2025 season, and the offense has been dominant in all facets as running backs Jayden Limar and Noah Whittington are both averaging over 11 yards per carry.
I have to back the Ducks to win this game in a blowout on Saturday.
Pick: Oregon -27.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
