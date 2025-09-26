Oregon vs. Penn State Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 5
A pair of undefeated Big Ten teams are set to battle it out at Beaver Stadium this weekend. No. 3 Penn State will host No. 6 Oregon as a 3.5-point home favorite on Saturday.
The Nittany Lions are 3-0 and are still looking for their first conference win in 2025. The Ducks are 4-0 and have already secured a conference win against Northwestern. Both of these top-10 teams will need big plays from their key players to come out on top.
Are you looking to find the best prop offerings available ahead of the game? Here’s our breakdown for the best options ahead of kickoff.
Best Prop Bets for Oregon vs. Penn State
- Kaytron Allen anytime touchdown scorer (-135)
- Nicholas Singleton Over 64.5 rushing yards (-114)
Kaytron Allen anytime touchdown scorer
Penn State has essentially used Allen and Nicholas Singleton equally this season. Singleton has scored a team-high five touchdowns, but Allen is the leading rusher with 273 yards and three rushing scores on 34 carries. Allen has been the more productive back and will get plenty of opportunities to reach the end zone. Especially given that he’s averaging nearly twice as many yards per carry (8.0) as Singleton.
Nicholas Singleton Over 64.5 rushing yards
Penn State’s running back tandem can be difficult to read, but Singleton and Allen have Oregon’s number. Both backs eclipsed 100 rushing yards against the Ducks in their lone meeting with them last season. Oregon has worked to improve its defensive line, but it hasn’t been tested by a legitimate rushing powerhouse this season. Singleton’s outlook is strong after his 20-carry performance against Villanova. Oregon has given up at least 85 rushing yards to multiple running backs on the opposing team in its last two meetings with ranked opponents.
