Oregon vs. Rutgers Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8
The top of the Big Ten got shaken up in Week 7 and one of its premier teams will look to get back on track at SHI Stadium in Week 8.
No. 8 Oregon will visit Rutgers on Saturday as a massive 17.5-point favorite after falling short against Indiana in its last game.
Ducks quarterback Dante Moore was far from his best against the Hoosiers and threw a pair of costly picks in a 10-point loss. His team seems likely to thrive again against a Rutgers defense that’s given up 31 points in three straight losses. Can the Scarlet Knights put up somewhat of a fight?
Here’s our full betting breakdown of the matchup.
Oregon vs. Rutgers State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Oregon: -17.5 (-105)
- Rutgers: +17.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Oregon: -820
- Rutgers: +550
Total: 60.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Oregon vs. Rutgers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, October 18
- Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
- Venue: SHI Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Big Ten Network
- Oregon Record: 5-1
- Rutgers Record: 3-3
Oregon vs. Rutgers State Key Players to Watch
Oregon
Dante Moore: All eyes will be on Oregon’s quarterback, as he appeared to be establishing himself as a Heisman Trophy frontrunner before his Week 7 showing. He’s still thrown for 1,396 yards and 15 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He’ll get a chance to pad his stats against Rutgers and could put together one of his stronger performances this year.
Rutgers
Athan Kaliakmanis: Rutgers is far from shy when it comes to throwing the ball. Kaliakmanis ranks ninth in total passing yards (1,785) and has thrown for more than 300 yards in three games this season. The Scarlet Knights will have to remain ambitious through the air against a top-10 team -- especially one that’s averaging 42.2 points per game.
Oregon vs. Rutgers Prediction and Pick
Neither of these teams are particularly dominant against the spread, but both can put points on the board. Rutgers still boasts an average of 35.7 points per game after three straight down weeks. Only two Big Ten teams have amassed more passing yards than the Scarlet Knights.
Only three Big Ten teams have tallied more yards on offense than Oregon this year and it will likely get a boost against a lesser defense that’s struggled to get stops in conference play.
The over is a combined 8-4 for the Ducks and Scarlet Knights this season and Saturday’s game has all the makings of a barn burner.
PICK: Over 60.5 (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
