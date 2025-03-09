Oregon vs. Washington Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Sunday, March 9
Oregon and Washington will wrap up their regular season on Sunday afternoon when the two teams face off at the Alaska Airlines Arena.
This will be the final game of Washington's season as a whole as the Huskies sit in last place in the Big Ten. This year's version of the conference tournament will feature 15 teams, leaving Washington and two other squads on the outside looking in. It's been a tough season for the Huskies, but an upset win today would at least end their 2024-25 campaign on a high note.
Meanwhile, Oregon is looking to not only improve their seeding in the conference tournament, but also hopefully avoid disaster as a loss to Washington could severely hurt their NCAA Tournament resume.
Oregon vs. Washington Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Oregon -7.5 (-110)
- Washington +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Oregon -325
- Washington +260
Total
- OVER 146.5 (-105)
- UNDER 146.5 (-115)
Oregon vs. Washington How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 9
- Game Time: 3:00 PM EST
- Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena
- How to Watch (TV): BTN
- Oregon Record: 22-8 (11-8 Conference)
- Washington Record: 13-17 (4-15 Conference)
Oregon vs. Washington Best Player Prop Bets
Oregon
- Jackson Shelstad OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-135) via BetMGM
Jackson Shelstad is Oregon's main 3-point shooter, leading the Ducks in three-point attempts with 148 , shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. He should have no problem draining two of them against a Washington defense that has allowed teams to shoot 35.3% from 3-point land this season, which ranks 272nd in the country.
Washington
- Great Osobor OVER 15.5 Points (-118) via BetMGM
One of Oregon's biggest weakness is its interior defense. The Ducks rank 172nd in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 50.7% from two-point range. That should set things up well for Washington's forward, Great Osobor, who is coming off a 17-point formance against USC.
Oregon vs. Washington Prediction and Pick
I'm not going to make the argument that Washington is a good team, but I do think their metrics are significantly better than their record may indicate. For example, Oregon enters the game ranking 117th in effective field goal percentage while Washington is 180th. You'd expect a wider gap between two teams with this different of a record.
As I broke down in my player prop on Great Osobor, I think the Huskies are going to find some success attacking the interior of the Oregon defense.
Washington has also played far better on its home court. The Huskies' average scoring margin improves by 13 points when playing at home.
I'll back Washington this afternoon.
Pick: Washington +7.5 (-110) via BetMGM
