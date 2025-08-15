Orioles vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 15
The Houston Astros hold a slim 1.5-game lead over the Seattle Mariners atop the AL West. They'll look to build on that lead when they take on the Baltimore Ravens in a three-game series, starting with Friday night's showdown at Daikin Park.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this American League showdown.
Orioles vs. Astros Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Orioles +1.5 (-115)
- Astros -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Orioles +180
- Astros -220
Total
- Over 7.5 (-115)
- Under 7.5 (-105)
Orioles vs. Astros Probable Pitchers
- Baltimore: Brandon Young, RHP (0-6, 6.70 ERA)
- Houston: Framber Valdez, LHP (11-5, 2.97 ERA)
Orioles vs. Astros How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 15
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Daikin Park
- How to Watch (TV): MASN 2, Space City Home Network, Space City Home Network (Alt.), MASN+
- Orioles Record: 55-66
- Astros Record: 68-53
Orioles vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bet
- Carlos Correa Home Run (+575) via BetMGM
In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm betting on Carlos Correa to hit a home run:
Brandon Young gets the start for the Baltimore Orioles tonight, and he has struggled this season. Through 10 starts, he has a 7.11 ERA and has given up 2.0 home runs per nine innings pitched. That should tell us we should be betting on a member of the Houston Astros to go deep. The player I'm going to target is Carlos Correa, who has already hit two home runs since rejoining the Astros at the trade deadline.
Orioles vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
The Baltimore Orioles have a significant pitching problem in this game. Brandon Young gets the start on the mound for them tonight, and he has a 6.70 ERA on the season and has yet to record a win. Even if he survives his start, they'll eventually have to turn to their bullpen, which isn't much better. The Orioles have a bullpen ERA of 5.40 since the All-Star Break, which is the fifth-highest mark in the Majors in that time frame.
If you think their offense will save them, think again. Since the pause in play last month, the Orioles have a batting average of .239 and an OPS of .724, which ranks 16th in the Majors in that time frame. Tonight, they have to face one of the best pitchers in the American League in Framber Valdez, who has a sparkling ERA of 2.97 on the season.
Pick: Astros -1.5 (-105) via BetMGM
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!