Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet Bryce Harper to Go Deep on Friday Night)
We cashed in on Francisco Lindor to hit a home run at 4-1 in yesterday's edition of Daily Dinger, so let's try to keep the momentum going today! As always, I'm looking through the best sportsbooks in the country to find the home run bets that hold to most value for Friday's loaded slate of games.
Let's dive into them.
Top MLB Home Run Picks Today
- Bryce Harper Home Run (+400) via BetMGM
- Carlos Correa Home Run (+575) via BetMGM
- Kerry Carpenter Home Run (+285) via FanDuel
Bryce Harper Home Run (+400)
Bryce Harper is seeking his 19th home run of the season, and he's in a great spot to get it tonight. Eight of his 10 home runs this season have come against left-handed pitchers, and his slugging percentage is .500 against lefties compared to .478 against righties. Tonight, he and the Phillies will take on a lefty starter in MacKenzie Gore of the Washington Nationals, who has allowed 1.2 home runs per nine innings pitched this season.
Carlos Correa Home Run (+575)
Brandon Young gets the start for the Baltimore Orioles tonight, and he has struggled this season. Through 10 starts, he has a 7.11 ERA and has given up 2.0 home runs per nine innings pitched. That should tell us we should be betting on a member of the Houston Astros to go deep. The player I'm going to target is Carlos Correa, who has already hit two home runs since rejoining the Astros at the trade deadline.
Kerry Carpenter Home Run (+285)
I'm going to bet on Kerry Carpenter for the second straight night. He has the highest slugging percentage on the Tigers at .539, and tonight he gets to face Pierson Ohl, who has allowed four home runs in just 11.1 innings pitched this season.
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!