Orioles vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, May 19
The Baltimore Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers are set to begin an interleague series between two teams have struggled to start the season. The Orioles have fired their manager and now sit at 15-30 heading into this series.
That means the Brewers have a chance to get back to .500 if they can complete the three-game sweep of the abysmal Orioles. Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for tonight's opener.
Orioles vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Orioles -1.5 (+158)
- Brewers +1.5 (-192)
Moneyline
- Orioles -102
- Brewers -116
Total
- 8.5 (Over -124/Under +102)
Orioles vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, May 19
- Game Time: 7:40 PM EST
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, MASN+
- Orioles Record: 15-30
- Brewers Record: 22-25
Orioles vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- Baltimore: Dean Kremer, RHP (3-5, 5.36 ERA)
- Milwaukee: Quinn Priester, RHP (1-2, 4.59 ERA)
Orioles vs. Brewers Best Prop Bet
- Dean Kremer OVER 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-113) via Caesars
I'm going with a full fade of Dean Kremer, who has had a brutal start to the season with a 5.36 ERA. He has had an ERA over 4.00 in each of the last two seasons and his game has taken an even bigger hit this season. He has already allowed 3+ earned runs in five of his eight starts this season so why not bet on that happening again tonight?
Orioles vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm backing the Brewers as home favorites:
Neither of the two offenses in this game have been good of late. The Orioles rank 24th in OPS over the past two weeks and the Brewers rank 29th. With that being said, I feel a lot more comfortable betting on the team that's going to face Dean Kremer. The Orioles starer has an abysmal 5.36 ERA and 1.311 WHIP on the season. He has also allowed 4+ run in five starts already this season.
Once the starters get pulled, the Brewers will continue to have the advantage. Baltimore's bullpen has an ERA of 4.93, the fifth-highest in all of baseball.
Let's back the Brewers as just slight home favorites tonight.
Pick: Brewers (-116)
