Orioles vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 3
The Seattle Mariners are looking to hold on to first place in the AL West heading into Tuesday night’s matchup against the Baltimore Orioles.
Baltimore has been terrible in the 2025 season, sitting in last place in the AL East, although it has won three games in a row heading into this matchup.
The M’s are hoping to get a much better outing out of All-Star starter George Kirby, who has an 11.42 ERA through his first two outings of the 2025 season. He’ll take on Orioles righty Tomoyuki Sugano (3.23 ERA) in this matchup.
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market ad
Orioles vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Orioles +1.5 (-170)
- Mariners -1.5 (+142)
Moneyline
- Orioles: +130
- Mariners: -155
Total
- 7.5 (Over -120/Under +100)
Orioles vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
- Baltimore: Tomoyuki Sugano (4-3, 3.23 ERA)
- Seattle: George Kirby (0-2, 11.42 ERA)
Orioles vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 3
- Time: 9:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- How to Watch (TV): ROOT Sports NW, MASN2
- Orioles record: 22-36
- Mariners record: 32-26
Orioles vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets
Mariners Best MLB Prop Bet
- Cal Raleigh to Hit a Home Run (+230)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Cal Raleigh is a must-bet during his recent hot streak:
Cal Raleigh has been a home-run machine for the Seattle Mariners this season, and he’s taking on a Baltimore Orioles team that has been very prone to the long ball in 2025.
Not only has starter Tomoyuki Sugano given up 11 homers in as many starters in 2025, but the O’s bullpen (5.33 ERA) has allowed the second-most homers in MLB (33).
That sets up well for Raleigh, who has been red hot as of late. The switch-hitting catcher has homered six times in his last six games and eight times in his last 12 matchups. He’s hitting .348 with a .913 slugging percentage over his last 12 contests (the Mariners’ last two weeks of games).
Plus, 15 of Raleigh’s 23 homers have come against right-handed pitching. I’ll take a shot on him staying hot on Tuesday.
Orioles vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
There’s another play for this game that I covered from earlier today in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers:
It’s been a tough start to the season for Kirby, who currently has a 11.42 ERA, allowing 13 runs and 11 hits across 8.2 innings of work.
While the Orioles are a bottom-10 team in OPS, runs scored and just 19th in wRC+, I think they can get to the young righty on Tuesday.
Seattle has combined for nine and 11 runs in Kirby’s two outings in 2025, and his opponent on Tuesday – Tomoyuki Sugano – hasn’t fared much better.
Sugano has a 3.23 ERA in 2025, but his expected ERA is all the way up at 4.48, a sign that regression is coming. Sugano has given up at least two runs in four of his last five starts, and he has a suspect bullpen (5.33 bullpen ERA) behind him in Baltimore.
Seattle is also fifth in MLB in wRC+, so I wouldn’t be shocked if the offense is able to get to Sugano and the O’s on Tuesday night.
Pick: OVER 7.5 (-120 at DraftKings)
