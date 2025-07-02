Orioles vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 2
After the Baltimore Orioles scored 10 runs and won their series opener against the Texas Rangers on Monday night, the Rangers returned the favor in Game 2 of this three-game set with a 10-2 win on Tuesday.
That sets up an intriguing rubber match on Wednesday night with Tomoyuki Sugano on the mound for Baltimore against Texas’ Nathan Eovaldi.
This season, Eovaldi has been terrific, posting a 1.87 ERA across 13 starts, but he struggled in his first outing back from the injured list on June 27. Can he turn things around on Wednesday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for July 2.
Orioles vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Orioles +1.5 (-167)
- Rangers -1.5 (+137)
Moneyline
- Orioles: +124
- Rangers: -151
Total
- 8.5 (Over -103/Under -118)
Orioles vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers
- Baltimore: Tomoyuki Sugano (6-4, 4.06 ERA)
- Texas: Nathan Eovaldi (4-3, 1.87 ERA)
Orioles vs. Rangers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 2
- Time: 8:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- How to Watch (TV): RSN, MASN
- Orioles record: 37-48
- Rangers record: 42-44
Orioles vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets
Rangers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Corey Seager to Hit a Home Run (+290)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Corey Seager is a great target:
There may not be a better matchup for a left-handed slugger than the one Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager has on Wednesday.
The Rangers are taking on the Baltimore Orioles and righty Tomoyuki Sugano, who has given up 17 home runs in 16 appearances this season while posting a 4.06 ERA and a 5.15 Fielding Independent Pitching.
Seager has been awesome against right-handed pitching this season, hitting .271 with seven of his 10 home runs. He’s posted a .849 OPS against righties, and he’s been really hot in recent games, going 7-for-22 (.318) with three homers in his last six matchups.
He should stay hot at the plate on Wednesday.
Orioles vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
The Rangers are the best UNDER team in MLB this season (54-31-1), and I think these offenses come back to earth after a pair of high-scoring games to open this series.
In the 2025 season, the Rangers are just 25th in runs scored while the Orioles are 18th, and neither team has been in the top half of MLB in OPS for the majority of the campaign.
With Eovaldi on the mound, I think Texas gets back to hitting the UNDER at a high rate. The veteran right-hander hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in a single start this season, and he had a 0.56 ERA in May before going on the IL.
While Sugano has struggled in a few starts in 2025, he has 14 starts with three or fewer earned runs allowed (out of 16).
Both of these teams should come back to earth offensively on Wednesday night.
Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-118 at DraftKings)
