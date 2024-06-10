Orioles vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Pick and Probable Pitchers for Monday, June 10
The Baltimore Orioles have its ace — righty Corbin Burnes — on the mound on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Rays .
Baltimore is looking to keep pace with the New York Yankees in the AL East, and it is favored by oddsmakers with Burnes on the bump.
Tampa Bay is in last in the AL East, sitting three games under .500 after losing five of its last 10 games.
How should we bet on Monday’s showing?
Here’s a look at the odds, probable pitchers and a best bet for one of the starters on Monday
Orioles vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total
Spread
- Orioles -1.5 (+120)
- Rays +1.5 (-142)
Moneyline
- Orioles: -148
- Rays: +124
Total
- 7.5 (Over +102/Under -122)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Orioles vs. Rays Probable Pitchers
- Baltimore: Corbin Burnes (6-2. 2.26 ERA)
- Tampa Bay: Ryan Pepiot (4-2, 3.96 ERA)
Orioles vs. Rays How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 10
- Time: 6:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- How to watch (TV): MASN, Bally Sports Sun
- Orioles record: 42-22
- Rays record: 31-34
Orioles vs. Rays Key Players to Watch
Baltimore Orioles
Gunnar Henderson: The young shortstop has picked up a hit in every game this series against Tampa Bay, driving in three runs on Saturday and picking up two hits and three runs scored on Sunday. He enters this game hitting .267 with 20 homers on the season.
Tampa Bay Rays
Isaac Paredes: The Rays third baseman has been terrific in 2024, hitting .288 with 10 homers and 37 runs batted in. The Rays only have one other player hitting over .280 and Paredes is the only one with double-digit homers.
Orioles vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
I’m focusing on the prop market with this game, as I actually think there’s a reason to fade Burnes in this matchup.
Specifically, I’m fading Burnes’ strikeout prop, even against a Tampa team that hasn’t been great at avoiding the K this season.
In his 13 starts, Burnes has cleared 6.5 strikeouts just two times, falling short of six strikeouts in six starts as well. That gives us a lot of cushion against a Tampa Bay team that does strikeout a lot (over nine times per game) in 2024.
Burnes cleared this prop on Opening Day, but he’s done so just one time since then, ranking in the 65th percentile in strikeout percentage. I can’t get behind him picking up seven punchouts or more given how little he’s done that in 2024.
Pick: Corbin Burnes UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.