Orioles vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Pick and Probable Pitchers for Friday, June 7
The Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays start a key weekend series tonight.
The O's are currently sitting in a wild card spot in the American league and are 4.5 games behind the Yankees, while the 31-31 Rays need to get hot if they want to get back into the playoffs picture.
In this article, I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on tonight's AL East showdown.
Orioles vs. Rays Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line:
- Orioles -1.5 (+152)
- Rays +1.5 (-184)
Moneyline:
- Orioles -104
- Rays -112
Total:
- 8.5 (Over -120/Under -102)
Orioles vs. Rays Probable Pitchers
- Orioles: Cole Irvin (5-2, 2.84 ERA)
- Rays: Aaron Civale (2-4, 5.37 ERA)
Orioles vs. Rays How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 7
- Time: 6:50 p.m. EST
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- How to watch (TV): MASN2
- Orioles record: 39-22
- Rays record: 31-31
Orioles vs. Rays Key Players to Watch
Baltimore Orioles
Gunnar Henderson: Gunnar Henderson has been the heart and ssoul of the Orioles this season and he's been fantastic over the past month. He's second in OPS over that time span at 1.038 while hitting nine home runs.
Tampa Bay Rays
Aaron Civale: If the Rays want any chance of beating the Orioles, they need to have a strong outing from their starting pitcher, Aaron Civale, who has a 5.37 ERA on the season. He allowed six hits but just one earned run in 5.1 innings against the Orioles in his last start.
Orioles vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
I firmly believe the Rays are one of the most overvalued teams in the betting market this season. Based on their metrics, they should feel lucky they're sitting at .500 on the season. Over the last 30 days, they're 28th in the Majors in OPS as their offense has gone cold.
The Orioles, on the other hand, are third in OPS over that time frame.
The Orioles bullpen has also been significantly better than the Rays this season, ranking seventh in bullpen ERA at 3.37 while the Rays enter this weekend's series ranking 21st in bullpen ERA at 4.19.
On top of all that, Cole Irvin (2.84 ERA) is the clear superior starting pitcher over Aaron Civale (5.37 ERA).
Give me the O's tonight.
Pick: Orioles -104
