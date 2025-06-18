Orioles vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, and Prop bets for Wednesday, June 18
The Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles are tied 1-1 in their four-game series and they're set to face each other in the the third game of the set on Wednesday night.
The Rays have fought to a 40-33 record, good for a wild card spot and 2.5 games back from the Yankees in the AL East.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's divisional matchup.
Orioles vs. Rays Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Orioles -1.5 (+164)
- Rays +1.5 (-200)
Moneyline
- Orioles +100
- Rays -118
Total
- Over 9 (-108)
- Under 9 (-112)
Orioles vs. Rays Probable Pitchers
- Baltimore: Trevor Rogers, LHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
- Tampa Bay: Taj Bradley, RHP (4-5, 4.35 ERA)
Orioles vs. Rays How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 18
- Time: 7:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Sun, MASN 2, MASN+
- Orioles Record: 31-41
- Rays Record: 40-33
Orioles vs. Rays Best Prop Bet
Taj Bradley OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-110) via FanDuel
Taj Bradley of the Rays has recorded 6+ strikeouts in four of his last six starts, including a 10-strikeout performance against the Astros on June 1st. Tonight, he'll face an Orioles team that has struck out on 23.7% of their plate appearances over the past 30 days, the seventh-highest rate in the Majors in that time frame. I'm going bet Bradley to record at least six strikeouts again tonight.
Orioles vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm backing the Rays to get the job done at home tonight:
The Tampa Bay Rays have some big things going their way right now. They lead the Majors in OPS over the past 30 days at 7.68, and they also rank second in the Majors in bullpen this season at 3.08. They'll take on a bit of an unknown factor in Trevor Rogers of the Baltimore Orioles tonight, but the O's middling offense and bottom 10-ranked bullpen make me think the Rays have a significant advantage at home tonight.
Pick: Rays -116
