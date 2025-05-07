Orioles vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 7
The Baltimore Orioles have gotten off to a disappointing start to their 2025 campaign, sitting in last place in the AL East with a 13-21 record. Things got worse on Tuesday when they lost by a score of 9-1 to the Minnesota Twins.
Can they bounce back in the second game of their series on Wednesday night? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Orioles vs. Twins Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Orioles +1.5 (-178)
- Twins -1.5 (+146)
Moneyline
- Orioles +114
- Twins -134
Total
- 9 (Over -105/Under -115)
Orioles vs. Twins How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 7
- Game Time: 7:40 PM EST
- Venue: Target Field
- How to Watch (TV): Twins.TV Presented by Progressive, MASN, MASN+
- Orioles Record: 13-21
- Twins Record: 16-20
Orioles vs. Twins Probable Pitchers
- Baltimore: Charlie Morton, RHP (0-6, 9.76 ERA)
- Minnesota: Simeon Woods Richardson, RHP (2-2, 4.03 ERA)
Orioles vs. Twins Best Prop Bet
- Royce Lewis Home Run (+600) via DraftKings
In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I broke down why I'm betting on Royce Lewis to hit a home run in his second start of the season:
Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins are set to face Charlie Morton of the Baltimore Orioles tonight, which could lead to plenty of dingers. Morton has allowed 2.3 home runs per nine innings pitched this season, the fourth most amongst all starting pitchers. On top of that, the Orioles' bullpen is allowing 1.3 home runs per nine innings, the third most amongst all bullpens.
Royce Lewis made his 2025 debut yesterday, and now that he has a game under his belt, I'm going to bet him to hit a home run in his second start. He hit 16 home runs in 82 games last season.
Orioles vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
It's nearly impossible to justify any sort of bet on the Orioles when Charlie Morton is on the mound. He has an abysmal 0-6 record with a 9.76 ERA this season. He has given up the most earned runs (30) and most walks (21) amongst all pitchers in the Majors in 2025. Now, he has to face a Twins offense that ranks eighth in OPS over the past 14 days at .777.
Even if he manages to survive his start, the Orioles will eventually have to turn to their bullpen, which ranks 28th in the Majors in bullpen ERA at 5.21, the third highest mark amongst all teams.
I'll back the Twins as home favorites.
Pick: Twins -134
