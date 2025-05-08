Orioles vs. Twins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, May 8
The Baltimore Orioles are reeling right now, losing each of their last four games to fall to 13-22 on the season.
To make matters worse, they’re playing a hot Minnesota Twins team on Thursday afternoon that has won four games in a row to inch closer to .500 in the 2025 campaign.
Minnesota will have Bailey Ober on the mound in this one, and he’s really rebounded nicely after a rough season debut where he allowed eight runs. Meanwhile, Dean Kremer (5.73 ERA) will attempt to right the ship for Baltimore after tossing seven scoreless innings his last time out.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this matinee matchup.
Orioles vs. Twins Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Orioles +1.5 (-162)
- Twins -1.5 (+136)
Moneyline
- Orioles: +130
- Twins: -155
Total
- 8.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Orioles vs. Twins Probable Pitchers
- Baltimore: Dean Kremer (3-4, 5.73 ERA)
- Minnesota: Bailey Ober (4-1, 3.72 ERA)
Orioles vs. Twins How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, May 8
- Time: 1:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Field
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network, MNNT, MASN
- Orioles record: 13-22
- Twins record: 17-20
Orioles vs. Twins Best MLB Prop Bets
Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet
- Dean Kremer UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-150)
This season, Kremer has failed to clear 4.5 strikeouts in six of his seven starts, punching out just 22 batters in over 37 innings of work.
The Orioles righty ranks in just the fifth percentile in strikeout percentage and second percentile in whiff percentage, per Statcast, making him extremely hard to trust at this number.
The Twins are also averaging less than eight strikeouts per game as a team, ranking 11th in MLB. Kremer is an easy fade at this number on Thursday.
Orioles vs. Twins Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the Twins are the team to back in this afternoon matchup:
The first matchup of the day is an interesting one, as the Orioles have struggled at times in Dean Kremer’s starts, going just 3-4 straight up.
Kremer enters this matchup with a 5.73 ERA, and that is after he allowed just three hits (and no runs) across seven innings in his last outing. Still, the righty ranks in just the 19th percentile in expected ERA, and he’s really struggled to generate swings and misses, ranking in the fifth percentile in strikeout percentage and second percentile in whiff percentage, per Statcast.
Meanwhile, Twins starter Bailey Ober has been lights out over his last several outings, turning around a slow start to the season. Ober allowed eight runs in 2.2 innings in his first start of 2025, but since then he’s posted a 2.00 ERA across six starts, leading the Twins to a 5-1 record in those games.
He’s also allowed just one earned run in each of his last three outings. The Twins offense has been rolling (Byron Buxton has homered in three games in a row), allowing it to win four games in a row.
I think Minnesota is a great bet as a slight favorite home on Thursday.
Pick: Twins Moneyline (-155 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
