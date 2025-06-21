Orioles vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Saturday, June 21
The Baltimore Orioles took their series opener against the New York Yankees on Friday night, but they find themselves as road underdogs on Saturday afternoon.
The Yankees are in trouble right now, losing seven of their last eight games to shrink their lead atop the AL East to just 1.5 games.
Luckily for New York, starter Clarke Schmidt is on the mound on Saturday, and he’s been lights out as of late, holding opponents scoreless in each of his last two outings. He’ll take on Baltimore starter Zach Eflin (4.81 ERA), who is coming off his worst start of the season, allowing 12 hits and seven runs in a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for Saturday’s AL East showdown.
Orioles vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Orioles +1.5 (-144)
- Yankees -1.5 (+118)
Moneyline
- Orioles: +143
- Yankees: -175
Total
- 9.5 (Over -102/Under -119)
Orioles vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Baltimore: Zach Eflin (6-3, 4.81 ERA)
- New York: Clarke Schmidt (3-3, 3.16 ERA)
Orioles vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, June 21
- Time: 1:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): YES, MASN
- Orioles record: 32-42
- Yankees record: 43-32
Orioles vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Clarke Schmidt UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (+110)
This season, Schmidt ranks in the 89th percentile in expected batting average against (.207), and he’s allowed just 48 hits in 62.2 innings of work.
I love this plus money prop for him against a Baltimore team that is 22nd in MLB in batting average and 23rd in hits in the 2025 season.
Schmidt has allowed four or fewer hits in seven of his 11 starts in 2025, and he’s given up just six hits (and no runs) over his last two outings (13.2 innings of work).
Orioles vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
Earlier on Saturday, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why I’m taking the Yankees to win on Saturday afternoon:
Pick: Yankees Moneyline (-175 at DraftKings)
