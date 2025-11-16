Is Oronde Gadsden II Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chargers vs. Jaguars)
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden II left the team's Week 10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers with a knee injury, but he's off the injury report and expected to play in Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Gadsden has been a huge piece of the Chargers' offense this season after he was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The rookie has 35 catches for 466 yards and two scores this season, catching 27 passes over his last five games.
With Los Angeles down running backs Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton, the team has relied on the passing game in a big way this season.
Gadsden has been one of the primary beneficiaries, finishing with at leat five receptions in five of his eight appearances this season.
Here's a look at how to bet on him in the prop market against the Jaguars in Week 11.
Best Oronde Gadsden II Prop Bet vs. Jaguars
Oronde Gadsden II OVER 4.5 Receptions (-131)
This matchup is a great one for the rookie tight end, as the Chargers have allowed 62 receptions to opposing tight ends (fifth-most in the NFL), 653 receiving yards (seventh-most in the NFL) and seven touchdowns (second-most in the NFL).
I'm going to stick with Gadsden's receptions prop in this matchup, as he's finished with five or more catches in five of his eight games and has been targeted at least five times in six of those matchups.
He should see a ton of work against a Jacksonville pass defense that has forced a bunch of turnovers but also has allowed the ninth-most passing yards and fourth-most passing scores in the 2025 campaign.
