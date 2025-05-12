Pacers, Thunder Climbing in Latest NBA Finals Odds After Game 4 Victories
Both the No. 1 seeds in the NBA playoffs faced near must-win scenarios on Sunday, but only one of them was able to get it done.
The Oklahoma City Thunder came back to beat the Denver Nuggets in an ugly Game 4 at Ball Arena, evening their best-of-seven series at two games apiece heading into Game 5 on Tuesday night.
The favorite to win the title this season prior to Game 4, the Thunder avoided a massive collapse in the futures market and took back home-court advantage in the series with Nikola Jokic and company.
In the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers weren't as fortunate. Cleveland was blown out in Game 4 in Indiana, and it saw Donovan Mitchell (ankle) go down in the process. Now, the Cavs are no longer favored to win their series with the Indiana Pacers, who have jumped up to the No. 4 spot in the odds to win the title.
Here's a look at the latest odds and the movement caused by the results of Sunday's games.
Latest Odds to Win the NBA Championship
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +135
- Boston Celtics: +195
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +900
- Indiana Pacers: +1400
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +1500
- Denver Nuggets: +2000
- New York Knicks: +2500
- Golden State Warriors: +5500
Thunder Rising in Latest NBA Finals Odds
Entering Sunday, OKC was +185 to win the title -- still the favorite -- but it had just a small lead over the Boston Celtics in the market.
That lead has widened a bit, as OKC has shifted down to +135 at DraftKings. The Thunder not only will play two of the next three games against Denver at home, but they have limited Jokic in a pretty big way in this series.
The MVP candidate is shooting just 39.1 percent from the field and 21.4 percent from 3 against OKC's No. 1 defense this postseason. That bodes well for the Thunder, who won their last game at home in this series by 43 points.
I wouldn't be shocked to see this matchup go seven games, but oddsmakers clearly view OKC as the favorite. The Thunder are -525 to win the series in the latest odds at DraftKings.
Pacers Now Second in East in NBA Finals Odds
Things have finally flipped in the Cavs-Pacers series, as Indiana's two wins in Cleveland are no longer a fluke in the eyes of Vegas.
Indiana is now favored to win the series (-330) at DraftKings after taking a 3-1 series lead in dominant fashion on Sunday night. The Pacers are +1400 to win the title -- ahead of the Cavs at +1500 -- and behind only the Thunder, Celtics and Timberwolves in the futures market.
After making the Eastern Conference Finals last season, the Pacers are showing that they are built for this once again. Teams that are up 3-1 in a playoff series end up advancing over 95 percent of the time in NBA history.
The Pacers -- if they win Game 5 -- could see their odds creep closer to 10/1 in the coming days.
Cavs' NBA Finals Odds Tank After Game 4 Loss
Earlier today, I shared how the Donovan Mitchell injury, and the Cavs' Game 4 loss, has impaced their chances to win the title this season:
As a result of the Mitchell injury and the Cavs' deficit in the series, oddsmakers have dropped them to +1500 to win the NBA Finals. Previously, they were +850 to win the title atDraftKingseven though they were down 2-1 in the series.
Cleveland is now down 3-1 in the series, and it's looking to become just the 14th team in NBA history to erase that deficit in a seven-game series. Teams that fall behind 3-1 go on to win the series just 4.4 percent of the time.
