Pacers vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Dec. 12
The Indiana Pacers are looking to make it three wins in a row when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.
The Pacers have won four of their last six games to move to 6-18 on the season, including their first road victory in Chicago last Friday. Meanwhile, the 76ers fell to the Lakers after winning three straight and four of five.
The oddsmakers have the 76ers as home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Pacers vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Pacers +6.5 (-105)
- 76ers -6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Pacers: +225
- 76ers: -275
Total
- 224.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pacers vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Dec. 12
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN-IN, NBCS-PHI
- Pacers record: 6-18
- 76ers record: 13-10
Pacers vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- Tyrese Haliburton – out
- Quenton Jackson – questionable
- Kam Jones – out
- Aaron Nesmith – out
- Ben Sheppard – out
- Obi Toppin – out
76ers Injury Report
- Johni Broome – questionable
- Joel Embiid – probable
- Tyrese Maxey – questionable
- Jared McCain – available
- Kelly Oubre Jr. – out
- Hunter Sallis – out
- Trendon Watford – out
Pacers vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets
76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
76ers starting guard Tyrese Maxey has gone from probable to questionable on Friday morning’s injury report, opening the door even wider for Quentin Grimes. Even if Maxey does play, I like Grimes to stuff the stat sheet on Friday night.
Grimes has gone through some ebbs and flows this season, but he’s on an uptick right now. He’s averaging 6 rebounds and 5.4 assists in his last five games, bringing him up to 4.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists on the season.
The guard has gone over 7.5 rebounds plus assists in each of those five games and six of his last eight contests.
Pacers vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
The 76ers have been an under machine recently with each of their last four games going under the total. Meanwhile, the Pacers have been going under in most of their games this season, hitting in 15 of 24 thus far.
Indiana’s propensity for the under makes sense since it averages just 111.3 points per game, the third-lowest in the league. Philadelphia is in the middle of the pack in that category with 116.9 points per contest, while averaging 116.1 points against.
The Pacers have been particularly trending towards the under on the road, hitting in nine of their 11 road games this season. I’ll take that to continue on Friday night in Philadelphia.
Pick: Under 224.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.