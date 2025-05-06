Pacers vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Playoffs Game 2
Could the Cleveland Cavaliers be in trouble in the second round against the Indiana Pacers?
Cleveland struggled shooting the ball in Game 1 of this Eastern Conference semifinal matchup on Sunday, as Donovan Mitchell was just 13-for-30 from the field and 1-for-11 from beyond the arc in the loss.
After missing Game 1, Darius Garland (toe) is listed as questionable for Game 2.
The Cavs could really use him back in the lineup to deal with a fast-paced Indiana offense that has been incredible this postseason, ranking second amongst all teams in offensive rating. Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter are also listed as questionable in this matchup.
Oddsmakers are expecting the Cavs to bounce back in Game 2, setting them as 9.5-point favorites at Rocket Arena.
Here’s a breakdown of this Eastern Conference battle, including the latest odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my game prediction for Tuesday night.
Pacers vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pacers +9.5 (-110)
- Cavs -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pacers: +340
- Cavs: -440
Total
- 229.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pacers vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 6
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Series: Pacers lead 1-0
Pacers vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- Isaiah Jackson – out
Cavs Injury Report
- Darius Garland – questionable
- De’Andre Hunter – questionable
- Evan Mobley – questionable
Pacers vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
Indiana Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Andrew Nembhard OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (+120)
This postseason, Andrew Nembhard is shooting way above where he was in the regular season from beyond the arc.
In 65 regular season games, Nembhard shot just 29.1 percent from 3, but he’s shooting 16-for-28 from deep in the playoffs (57.1 percent), clearing this prop in four of his six games.
Since Nembhard is attempting nearly five shots from deep per night, he’s worth a shot at +120 to clear this line.
Cleveland Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Donovan Mitchell UNDER 5.5 Assists (-115)
There’s a chance that Garland (toe) is able to return in Game 2 for the Cavs, and that would take away some playmaking responsibility from Mitchell in the offense.
As it is, Mitchell is averaging just 4.0 assists per game in five playoff games this season, clearing 5.5 dimes once. So, this number is a little inflated for the star guard, especially after he took 30 shots in Game 1.
Garland would take away some of Mitchell’s playmaking chances, and he’s already averaging just 8.6 potential assists per game in the postseason anyway.
He’s a fade candidate for me – as a passer – in Game 2.
Pacers vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Pacers are undervalued as 9.5-point underdogs.
Are oddsmakers completely undervaluing this Pacers team in this series?
Indiana won 50 games during the regular season, and it has the fifth-best net rating of any team in the playoffs so far. After pulling off an upset – albeit with Garland out – in Game 1, I’m shocked to see the Pacers set as even bigger underdogs in Game 2.
That’s not to say that Cleveland can’t win this game, but getting over three possessions with Indiana? That’s too much value to pass up.
These are the two top offenses in the playoffs so far, and the Cavs really struggled to get out to shooters – and deal with the Pacers in transition – in Game 1. Haliburton racked a whopping 13 assists, and the Pacers turned the Cavs into a one-dimensional offense with Donovan Mitchell and Ty Jerome taking over half of the team’s shots.
I’d be a little surprised to see Cleveland fall down 0-2 in this series, but it feels like oddsmakers are valuing the Cavs’ blowout over the Miami Heat in the first round a little too much.
Indiana is 14-10 against the spread as a road underdog and now has four wins in five meetings with the Cavs this season. All of those games didn’t have high stakes, but it’s still notable.
Rick Carlisle’s group shocked everyone by making the Eastern Conference Finals last season, and I expect the Pacers to keep this game close in Cleveland.
Pick: Pacers +9.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
