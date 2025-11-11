Pacers vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 11
It’s been a brutal start to the 2025-26 season for the Indiana Pacers, as they’ve been ravaged by injuries and are coming off a loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.
Indiana is less than a year removed from making the NBA Finals, but it is just 1-9 this season and may end up as a team competing for the No. 1 pick down the stretch of this season.
On Tuesday, the Pacers are taking on a building Utah Jazz team that is 3-7 in the 2025-26 season and coming off a loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. Lauri Markkanen and company are looking to earn a win on the second night of a back-to-back in one of the few spots that they’ll be set as a favorite this season.
Can the Pacers pick up their second win before they get their 10th loss?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this interconference battle.
Pacers vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pacers -2.5 (-112)
- Jazz +2.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Pacers: -142
- Jazz: +120
Total
- 232.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Pacers vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 11
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): KJZZ, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Pacers record: 1-9
- Jazz record: 3-7
Pacers vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- Johnny Furphy – out
- Kam Jones – out
- Quenton Jackson – out
- Tyrese Haliburton – out
- T.J. McConnell – questionable
- Bennedict Mathurin – out
- Obi Toppin – out
- Taelon Peter – questionable
Jazz Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Pacers vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Aaron Nesmith OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-139)
This season, Nesmith is shooting 36.6 percent from beyond the arc on 7.9 attempts per game, and he has a great matchup against the Jazz on Tuesday.
Utah is 28th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers allowed per game and 16th in opponent 3-point percentage, so Nesmith should get plenty of good looks from beyond the arc in this matchup.
The Pacers wing should also have a major workload with Obi Toppin, Benedict Mathurin and other rotation players out on Nov. 11.
Pacers vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the UNDER is a solid play in this matchup:
Two of the worst offensive teams in the NBA face off on Tuesday in what is the second night of a back-to-back for the Utah Jazz.
Utah is coming off a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and it’s taking on an Indiana Pacers team that is just 1-9 this season and has hit the UNDER in eight of its 10 games.
Meanwhile, the Jazz have hit the UNDER in six of their 10 games. These teams rank 30th (Indiana) and 26th (Utah) in offensive rating. The Pacers are a little better on defense than one would expect – 17th in defensive rating – and they have really struggled shooting the ball on the other end.
The Pacers are dead last in the league in effective field goal percentage, and they only have three games with more than 231 combined points, and one of those was an overtime loss to Oklahoma City.
The Jazz, on the other hand, have fallen short of 232 combined points in half of their games this season. I expect a low-scoring affair with Utah playing the second night of a back-to-back.
Pick: UNDER 232.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
