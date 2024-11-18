Pacers vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup on Monday, Nov. 18
The Toronto Raptors have gotten off to an awful, injury-plagued start to the 2024-25 season, leading to a 2-12 record.
Meanwhile, Indiana is off to a slow start this season with key role players like Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith banged up. The Pacers did pick up a big win at home on Sunday over the Miami Heat, and oddsmakers have them favored in Monday’s matchup against Toronto.
Can the Raptors and RJ Barrett keep things close at home? Toronto is 0-8 on the road, but 2-4 at home with a 4-2 against the spread record in games at Scotiabank Arena.
Here’s a breakdown of the Pacers-Raptors matchup on Monday night.
Pacers vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pacers -4.5 (-108)
- Raptors +4.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Pacers: -185
- Raptors: +154
Total
- 233.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pacers vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 18
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, Bally Sports Indiana
- Pacers record: 6-7
- Raptors record: 2-12
Pacers vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Raptors Injury Report
- Scottie Barnes – out
- Bruce Brown – out
- Kelly Olynyk – out
- Bruno Fernando – out
- Immanuel Quickley – out
- Ja’Kobe Walter – out
Best NBA Prop Bets for Pacers vs. Raptors
Indiana Pacers Prop Bets
- Myles Turner OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-168)
Myles Turner is shooting an impressive 42.4 percent from 3 this season, hitting multiple shots from beyond the arc in seven of his 12 games this season. Turner has attempted at least four shots from beyond the arc in eight of those games, giving him a solid floor in this prop on Monday.
Toronto Raptors Prop Bets
- RJ Barrett OVER 37.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-125)
With Barnes, Brown and Quickley all out, RJ Barrett is getting all the touches he can handle in the 2024-25 season. He finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists in a loss to Toronto his last time out, and he’s cleared 37.5 PRA in four of his last 10 games.
Indiana is just 23rd in the NBA in defensive rating, so this could be a big game for Barrett – especially with Aaron Nesmith out of the lineup.
Pacers vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
The Pacers have not gotten off to a great start this season, going 1-2 against the spread as road favorites and ranking 21st in the NBA in net rating.
While Toronto is one of the worst teams in the NBA, it has an excuse with Barnes and Quickley out of the lineup.
The Raptors have at least been able to keep things close at home this season, covering the spread by an average margin of 1.7 points per game as home dogs.
These teams are both in the bottom 10 in the league in defensive rating, so I wouldn't be shocked to see Toronto hang around in an offense-first type of game. The loss of Nembhard and Nesmith has been brutal for the Pacers’ depth, and I think that helps the shorthanded Raptors keep things close tonight.
Pick: Raptors +4.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
