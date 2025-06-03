Pacers vs. Thunder NBA Finals Game 1 Odds Movement (Total Climbing Ahead of Series)
Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers is still a few days away, but there has been some movement in the latest odds.
The Thunder, who are at home in Game 1, remain favored by nine points in the series opener, but the total has seen some movement, climbing up to 231 ahead of Thursday's contest.
Both the Thunder and Pacers have hit the OVER more often than they have hit the UNDER so far in the 2024-25 season. OKC is 53-44-2 to the OVER while the Pacers are 52-44-2. OKC has played one extra game from it's loss in the NBA Cup Final against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Pacers vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total for Game 1
Spread
- Pacers +9 (-105)
- Thunder -9 (-115)
Moneyline
- Pacers: +320
- Thunder: -410
Total
- 231 (Over -112/Under -108)
While the total hasn't made a massive shift, it's notable that there is some action on the OVER. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, 62 percent of the bets in this matchup are on the OVER, which could be a reason why oddsmakers bumped the total up a point.
So far this postseason, these teams rank No. 2 (Indiana) and No. 3 (OKC) in offensive rating. The Pacers are also the top shooting team in the playoffs, ranking No. 1 in effective field goal percentage.
However, OKC does have the No. 1 defensive rating in the playoffs (and in the regular season), and it may be the only squad that slow down the high-octane Pacers attack.
As of Tuesday morning, per DraftKings, more of the bets in Game 1 are on the Pacers to cover the nine points than the Thunder (64 percent vs. 36 percent). If Indiana ends up playing its style on the offensive end, this could be a high-scoring affair on Thursday night.
