Pacers vs. Thunder Odds Shift Towards Pacers Ahead of Game 7 of NBA Finals
Game 7 of the NBA Finals is just a day away, and we’ve seen a slight shift in the odds after they opened with the Oklahoma City Thunder set as 8.5-point favorites after losing Game 6 on Thursday night.
Since then, it appears that money is coming in on the Pacers, as oddsmakers at DraftKings have shifted the spread by a whole point in the Indiana Pacers’ favor. Indy is now just a 7.5-point underdog on the road in Game 7.
In addition to the spread moving, the odds for the Thunder to win Game 7 have fallen from -325 to -285. They now have an implied probability of 74.03 percent to win this matchup.
Pacers vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pacers +7.5 (-112)
- Thunder -7.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Pacers: +230
- Thunder: -285
Total
- 214.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
There are a few trends working against the Pacers in this Game 7, but they have surprised people all postseason long by winning games that they aren’t expected to win.
Indiana has 10 outright wins as an underdog this postseason, and it is tied 3-3 in this series with OKC despite being set as a five-point underdog or more in every single game.
When it comes to Game 7, Indy is facing an uphill battle as a road team. In NBA Finals history, road teams are just 4-15 straight up all time in Game 7 matchups, although the last Game 7 in the NBA Finals (2016) ended with the Cleveland Cavaliers beating the Golden State Warriors on the road.
The Thunder, who have not lost two games in a row in the entire postseason, are an impressive 18-2 off of a loss this season.
There may be some more odds movement ahead of game time, but it seems pretty clear that oddsmakers are expecting the Thunder to win this game – even if the Pacers may keep it closer than we’d expect. The team that has won the game outright is a perfect 6-0 against the spread in the 2025 NBA Finals.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $300 in bonus bets if you win your initial bet. DraftKings will issue 12 $25 bonus bets.