Pacers vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Oct. 26
Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to bounce back from their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers when they take on the Indiana Pacers on Sunday evening.
This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Pacers, who are 0-2 this season and coming off a 25-point loss on the road against Memphis on Saturday.
With Tyrese Haliburton out for the season, the Pacers are in search of an offensive identity this season, and they did hang tough in their opener with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Now, they’re set as 12.5-point road dogs against a 1-1 Minnesota team that has failed to cover the spread twice in as many games.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s matchup.
Pacers vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pacers +12.5 (-112)
- Timberwolves -12.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Pacers: +440
- Timberwolves: -600
Total
- 227.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Pacers vs. Timberwolves How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 26
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Pacers record: 0-2
- Timberwolves record: 1-1
Pacers vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports
Pacers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Timberwolves Injury Report
- Rob Dillingham – questionable
- Rocco Zikarsky – available
Pacers vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets
Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet
- Anthony Edwards UNDER 4.5 Assists (+118)
This season, Edwards is averaging just 5.0 potential assists per game through two games, putting up 3.0 actual assists in his matchups.
I can’t back him to clear this number, especially with the OVER priced at -153. Edwards averaged just 4.5 assists per game last season and only has one season in his career where he’s averaged over five dimes per game.
The UNDER is the play on Sunday night.
Pacers vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick
I don’t love either side in this matchup, especially with the Pacers playing the second night of a back-to-back after an 0-2 start.
Instead, I’m looking to the OVER, as Indiana has combined for 276 (in an overtime game) and 231 points this season. Meanwhile, the Wolves have combined for 232 and 238 points, allowing 128 to the Lakers on Friday.
The Pacers have slowed their tempo a bit early in the 2025-26 season, but I wouldn’t be shocked if they try to run on a Minnesota defense that has been one of the best in the NBA since it acquired Rudy Gobert a few seasons ago.
The Wolves have also put up at least 110 points in both of their games while ranking 28th in the league in defensive rating. They struggled when Gobert was off the floor, going -12 in the 20 minutes that he sat against L.A.
Pick: OVER 227.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
