Pacific Division Odds for 2025-26 NBA Season (Lakers Open as Favorites in Tight Race)
There’s a real chance that the NBA’s Pacific Division ends up being the tightest race in the 2025-26 season, as three teams are set between +155 and +240 to finish in first.
Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers lead the way ahead of the Slovenian star’s first full season in L.A., but it’s unclear how the rest of the roster around him stacks up with the rest of the West.
LeBron James still is one of the best players in the league, but Los Angeles lacks perimeter defenders (outside of the offseason acquisition of Marcus Smart) to truly compete with some of the elite guards in the Western Conference.
Elsewhere in Los Angeles, the Clippers are aiming to shake off a rocky offseason with a potential scandal that has overshadowed some interesting additions the team made. Norman Powell is out but John Collins and Bradley Beal are in to join a veteran core that took the Denver Nuggets to seven games in the first round of the playoffs in the 2024-25 season.
The third team in the odds in this division is the Golden State Warriors, who went 23-7 during the regular season with Jimmy Butler in the lineup last season.
All three of these squads have a ton of veterans, but who has the best path to finish atop the division?
Let’s dive into the odds for each team to win the Pacific.
NBA Pacific Division Odds
- Los Angeles Lakers: +155
- Los Angeles Clippers: +180
- Golden State Warriors: +240
- Sacramento Kings: +3000
- Phoenix Suns: +7500
Los Angeles Lakers
At +155, the Lakers have an implied probability of 39.22 percent to win the division this season, and it’s not a surprise that they’re favored to win this division after finishing with the No. 3 seed in the West in the 2024-25 campaign.
Doncic – if he can stay healthy – could carry the Lakers to a top seed, and he appears to have gotten in better shape over the offseason. Having the trio of Doncic, James and Austin Reaves for a full season should allow the Lakers to establish one of the better offenses in the NBA.
Plus, additions like Deandre Ayton, Smart and Jake LaRavia certainly give the Lakers some interesting depth in the 2025-26 season. Ayton should help fix the issues the Lakers had in the frontcourt during the playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
I’d lean with L.A. to win this division since Doncic is a clear MVP candidate entering this season.
Los Angeles Clippers
Health, as always, will be the key for the Clippers, as they were one of the best teams in the league with Kawhi Leonard in the lineup last season.
Los Angeles had a 26-11 record in the regular season with Leonard in the lineup, and it added some scoring depth by bringing in Beal, Collins and big man Brook Lopez in the offseason.
The Clippers are old, which may make them a risky bet in the regular season, but there’s no doubt that they have depth. Bettors just have to factor in that both Beal and Leonard are likely going to miss stretches during the 2025-26 season.
Golden State Warriors
Golden State added De’Anthony Melton, Al Horford and brought back Gary Payton II to join Steph Curry, Butler and Draymond Green in the 2025-26 season.
The Warriors are also an older team, but they may end up adding more talent to the roster during the 2025-26 campaign if Jonathan Kuminga is traded after signing a 1+1 deal with the Warriors in restricted free agency.
Curry, Butler and Green will likely miss some time during the season, but it’s hard to look past the fact that Golden State was one of the best defenses in the league and won over 75 percent of its games with Butler in action.
Could the Warriors have a higher ceiling with their roster more set than it was last season heading into the campaign?
Sacramento Kings
The Kings enter the season with a much different look than they did last year, as De’Aaron Fox is no longer with the franchise and Mike Brown is no longer the team's head coach.
The trio of Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan should have a pretty solid floor in the Western Conference, but the ceiling is low based on these odds to win the Pacific Division.
The Kings are likely bound for the lay-in tournament for the third season in a row.
Phoenix Suns
Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are out, and the Phoenix Suns are in a bit of a re-tooling year around Devin Booker.
After failing to even make the play-in tournament last season, the Suns are likely lottery bound this season, although they don’t own their first-round pick. Booker should give Phoenix a higher floor than teams like Utah and Portland, but the Suns finished last in this division with just 36 wins in the 2024-25 season.
Maybe they finish ahead of the Kings, but the Suns aren’t a playoff team with their current roster.
