Packers 2024 NFL Playoff Odds (Green Bay Viewed as Likely to Make Postseason)
The Green Bay Packers entered the 2023 season with plenty of questions in the first year of the post-Aaron Rodgers era, but Jordan Love quickly eased concerns.
The Packers used a hot second half of the season behind the play of Love, who led the team to a postseason victory on the road against the Dallas Cowboys and another near stunner against eventual NFC Champions San Francisco 49ers.
This season, oddsmakers are wise to the Packers, who are viewed as more likely than not to return to the postseason.
Here is how FanDuel Sportsbook is lining Green Bay’s playoff odds.
Green Bay Packers Odds to Make the 2024 NFL Playoffs
- Yes: -168
- No: +136
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Green Bay Packers Favored to Return to Postseason
The Packers closed 2023 strong, including notching a road playoff win. The team went 6-2 to close the season and finish 9-8 to secure a Wild Card berth, and oddsmakers are bullish on the team in 2024.
FanDuel’s odds translate to a 62.69% implied probability that the team returns to the playoffs under the direction of head coach Matt LaFleur.
LaFleur has taken the Packers to the postseason in four of his five prior seasons as head coach and the revitalized Green Bay offense is poised to improve even more with another full season of Love under center and more comfortable.
It’s worth noting that the Packers did let Aaron Jones go in free agency, who signed with NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings, but the team does still have A.J. Dillon at running back to team up with signing Josh Jacobs, who is two years removed from leading the NFL in rushing.
The Packers defense returns the likes of Rashan Gary and Quay Walker while also adding rookie linebacker Edgerrin Cooper in hopes of taking a step forward on this side of the ball.
While Green Bay has the talent to return to the postseason, the NFC North is set to be far better this season with the emergence of the Bears and a still-strong Vikings defense that has an All-Pro wide receiver in Justin Jefferson as well as the reigning division champions Lions.
All in all, Love has proved he can be a high-end starter and win in big spots, and oddsmakers believe it's set to happen again, and beyond.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.