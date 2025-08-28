Packers Become NFC North Favorites After Micah Parsons Trade
Just over a week before the opening kickoff of the 2025 NFL season, breaking news hit the internet: Micah Parsons, the star pass-rusher, has been traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers.
Parsons requested a trade from the Cowboys on August 1 due to a contract dispute. Many people believed that Jerry Jones, the owner of the Cowboys, and Parsons would eventually come to terms on a deal before the season began, but evidently, that wasn't the case.
The Cowboys will receive defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round draft picks in return. Immediately upon the trade being finalized, Parsons agreed to a four-year, $188 million contract. The star pass-rusher is now the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
Parsons immediately provides the Packers defense with a significant boost. Green Bay has made the playoffs in two straight seasons, but lost to the Eagles in last year's wild-card round.
The trade has been felt across the sports betting world as FanDuel Sportsbook is now set as the favorite to win the NFC North at +165, an implied probability of 37.74%. Their odds were previously set at +250. The Lions, who were formerly the favorites at +155, have seen their odds drop to +190.
Let's take a look at the full list of changes to the Packers' odds. All of them are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Packers Odds Before Trade
Packers Odds After Trade
To Win Super Bowl 60
+2000
+1200
To Win NFC
+1000
+600
To Win NFC North
+250
+165
To Make Playoffs
-140
-194
Projected Win Total
9.5 (Over +100/Under (-120)
10.5 (Over +100/Under -120)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
