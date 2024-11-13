Packers Insane ATS Record Against Bears Makes Green Bay a Must-Bet in Week 11
With the drama surrounding the Chicago Bears, including the firing of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, the story of the Packers' dominance over them in recent years is buried ahead of this week.
They say good teams win, great teams cover and the Packers come into this game not only beating the Bears in every meeting for the past handful of years, but they're covering the spread in every matchup too.
Let's start by looking at the odds for this weekend's game and then I'll dig into the numbers a little deeper.
Packers vs. Bears Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Packers -6 (-112)
- Bears +6 (-108)
Moneyline
- Packers -265
- Bears +215
Packers vs. Bears History
The Packers are 10-0 both straight up and against the spread against the Bears in their last in their last 10 meetings, dating back to the 2019 season.
DATE
SPREAD
AWAY
HOME
Jan 7, 2024
GB -2.5
CHI 9
GB 17
Sept 10, 2023
CHI -1
GB 38
CHI 20
Dec 4, 2022
GB -3.5
GB 28
CHI 19
Sept 18, 2022
GB -10
CHI 10
GB 27
Dec 12, 2021
GB -12
CHI 30
GB 45
Oct 17, 2021
GB -5.5
GB 24
CHI 14
Jan 3, 2021
GB -4.5
GB 35
CHI 19
Nov 20, 2020
GB -7.5
CHI 25
GB 41
Dec 15, 2019
GB -4.5
CHI 13
GB 21
Sept 5, 2019
CHI -3
GB 10
CHI 3
It's difficult as an NFL team to not only win 10-straight meetings against another team, but to cover the spread in all of them as well, especially when they're the favorite in eight of those games.
Aaron Rodgers dominated the Bears throughout his career and it seems like Jordan Love has taken over that role as the Chicago fan's worst nightmare.
Can they extend it to 11 straight wins and cover this weekend? I certainly think so.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
