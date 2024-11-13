SI

Packers Insane ATS Record Against Bears Makes Green Bay a Must-Bet in Week 11

The Packers are 10-0 straight up and 10-0 against the spread in their last 10 meetings with the Bears.

Iain MacMillan

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) during second quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) during second quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 at Soldier Field in Chicago. / Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the drama surrounding the Chicago Bears, including the firing of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, the story of the Packers' dominance over them in recent years is buried ahead of this week.

They say good teams win, great teams cover and the Packers come into this game not only beating the Bears in every meeting for the past handful of years, but they're covering the spread in every matchup too.

Let's start by looking at the odds for this weekend's game and then I'll dig into the numbers a little deeper.

Packers vs. Bears Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

  • Packers -6 (-112)
  • Bears +6 (-108)

Moneyline

  • Packers -265
  • Bears +215

Packers vs. Bears History

The Packers are 10-0 both straight up and against the spread against the Bears in their last in their last 10 meetings, dating back to the 2019 season.

DATE

SPREAD

AWAY

HOME

Jan 7, 2024

GB -2.5

CHI 9

GB 17

Sept 10, 2023

CHI -1

GB 38

CHI 20

Dec 4, 2022

GB -3.5

GB 28

CHI 19

Sept 18, 2022

GB -10

CHI 10

GB 27

Dec 12, 2021

GB -12

CHI 30

GB 45

Oct 17, 2021

GB -5.5

GB 24

CHI 14

Jan 3, 2021

GB -4.5

GB 35

CHI 19

Nov 20, 2020

GB -7.5

CHI 25

GB 41

Dec 15, 2019

GB -4.5

CHI 13

GB 21

Sept 5, 2019

CHI -3

GB 10

CHI 3

It's difficult as an NFL team to not only win 10-straight meetings against another team, but to cover the spread in all of them as well, especially when they're the favorite in eight of those games.

Aaron Rodgers dominated the Bears throughout his career and it seems like Jordan Love has taken over that role as the Chicago fan's worst nightmare.

Can they extend it to 11 straight wins and cover this weekend? I certainly think so.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting