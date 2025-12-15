Packers vs. Bears Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 16
The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears face off for the second time in three weeks in a key NFC North showdown.
The Packers won the first meeting, but lost 34-26 in Denver last week – and may have lost Micah Parsons for the season. Meanwhile, the Bears bounced back from their loss in Green Bay with a dominant 31-3 win against the Browns.
Can the Bears get revenge on the Packers on Saturday night?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 16.
Packers vs. Bears Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Packers -1.5 (-110)
- Bears +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Packers: -130
- Bears: +110
Total
- 46.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Packers vs. Bears How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 20
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Venue: Soldier Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Packers record: 9-4-1
- Bears record: 10-4
Packers vs. Bears Betting Trends
- The Packers are 6-8 against the spread this season.
- The Bears are 8-5-1 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 8-6 in the Packers' games this season.
- The UNDER is 7-7 in the Bears' games this season.
- The Packers are 2-5 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Bears are 3-2-1 against the spread at home this season.
Packers vs. Bears Injury Reports
Packers Injury Report
- Christian Watson – questionable
- Micah Parsons – questionable
- Evan Williams – questionable
- Zach Tom – questionable
- Josh Whyle – questionable
Bears Injury Report
- Amen Ogbongbemiga – questionable
- Luther Burden III – questionable
- Rome Odunze – questionable
Packers vs. Bears Key Player to Watch
Caleb Williams, Quarterback, Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams is putting together a solid sophomore season in Chicago. The Bears quarterback isn’t lighting the world on fire, but he’s doing enough to keep his team in games – and win them.
Williams is coming off a 242-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Browns. It was the first time in three weeks that he didn’t throw an interception, though, after being picked of by both the Eagles and Packers.
The Bears caught a break with Parsons likely being done for the year on the Packers defensive line, giving Williams an extra second or two in the pocket to make plays.
Packers vs. Bears Prediction and Pick
Parsons’ injury looms large over the Packers, and Green Bay also hasn’t been too great on the road this season. The Packers are just 4-2-1 on the road while the Bears are an impressive 5-1 at home.
Chicago put up a good fight in Green Bay two weeks ago, and it now looks like the Bears have the upper hand with home-field advantage and Parsons out.
This should be a good battle in Chicago, and I have the Bears coming out victorious to stay atop the NFC North.
Pick: Bears moneyline (+110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
