Packers vs. Cardinals Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 7 (Bet on Josh Jacobs)
The Green Bay Packers are road favorites against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.
The Packers beat Cincinnati 27-18 last week, while the Cardinals lost their fourth straight game by less than a touchdown.
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Packers vs. Cardinals on Sunday, October 19.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Packers vs. Cardinals
- Josh Jacobs OVER 74.5 Rushing Yards (-111 at DraftKings)
- Jordan Love UNDER 19.5 Completions (-105 at DraftKings)
- Josh Jacobs Anytime Touchdown (-210 at FanDuel)
Josh Jacobs OVER 74.5 Rushing Yards (-111)
The Cardinals rushing defense ranks in the middle of the pack overall this season, allowing 102 yards per game. However, they’ve seen a few backs rush for solid yardage in recent weeks, and that should continue here against the Packers.
Green Bay running back Josh Jacobs has run for at least 75 yards in three of five games this season, all coming within his past four contests, including 86 and 93 yards in the last two weeks.
The Packers are likely going to be leading throughout this game, which should mean plenty of carries for Jacobs. He’s had a total of 40 carries in the last two weeks and should see similar usage in Arizona.
Jordan Love UNDER 19.5 Completions (-105)
I’m sticking with a bit of a gamescript play here, taking Jordan Love to have fewer than 20 completions against the Cardinals.
The Packers quarterback has only reached the 20-completion mark once this season, and that was in the 40-40 shootout against the Cowboys, when he had 31 completions on 43 attempts.
Last week, Love only had 26 attempts against the Bengals, completing 19 of them. He started the season with 16, 19, and 18 completions.
Green Bay will lean on its running attack in Arizona on Sunday afternoon.
Josh Jacobs Anytime Touchdown (-210)
I’m taking the chalk touchdown scorer in this one with Jacobs once again.
The Packers running back leads the way with six touchdowns this season. He has only been held out of the end zone once, and that was against the stout Cleveland defense.
Jacobs rushed for two scores in each of his last two games, and the Cardinals have allowed a running back touchdown in every game this season.
