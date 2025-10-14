Packers vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7
The Green Bay Packers hit the road in Week 7 to take on the Arizona Cardinals.
Green Bay has yet to win in its two road games this season, and Arizona has lost its last two home games after starting the year with a victory. In fact, the Cardinals have lost four straight games after starting the season 2-0.
Can the Cardinals bounce back as home underdogs?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 7.
Packers vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Packers -6.5 (-115)
- Cardinals +6.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Packers: -345
- Cardinals: +275
Total
- 44.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Packers vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 19
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Packers record: 3-1-1
- Cardinals record: 2-4
Packers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends
- The Packers are 2-3 against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals are 3-3 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 3-1-1 in the Packers' games this season.
- The OVER is 3-3 in the Cardinals' games this season.
- The Packers are 0-2 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Cardinals are 0-3 against the spread at home this season.
Packers vs. Cardinals Injury Reports
Packers Injury Report
- Devonte Wyatt - questionable
- Brandon McManus - questionable
- Anthony Belton - questionable
Cardinals Injury Report
- Darius Robinson - questionable
- Bilal Nichols - questionable
- Kyler Murray - questionable
Packers vs. Cardinals Key Player to Watch
Jordan Love, Quarterback, Green Bay Packers
A lot of people, including the oddsmakers, expected Jordan Love and the Packers to have their way with the Bengals after a bye week. However, they put up just 10 points in the first half en route to a 27-18 victory over Cincinnati.
Love ended up recording some decent numbers, completing 19 of 26 passes for 259 yards and a score, but it wasn’t anything near the 337 yards and three touchdowns he threw for in Dallas.
The quarterback just faced off against the two worst passing defenses in the league, and he gets another easy matchup here. The Cardinals have allowed 246 yards per game, good for the fifth-most in the league this season.
Every quarterback has thrown for at least 212 yards, with four of six over 240 yards, so Love will have another chance to put up big numbers against a poor defense.
Packers vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
The Packers have put up at least 27 points in four of their five games this season, with the lone outlier being against Cleveland’s stout defense. The Cardinals have also shown that they can score, putting up at least 20 points in five of six games thus far.
Of course, Arizona has also allowed at least 20 points in four of six games, including 31 to the Colts last week. And the Packers are coming off a game in which they allowed 18 points to the Bengals.
Both teams should reach the 20-point mark in this one, with the Packers potentially getting into the 30s.
Pick: Over 44.5 (-108)
